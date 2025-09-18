Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:31
Cross-chain bridge Wormhole plans to launch a reserve funded by both on-chain and off-chain revenues.

Wormhole, a cross-chain bridge connecting over 40 blockchain networks, unveiled a tokenomics overhaul on Wednesday, hinting at updated staking incentives, a strategic reserve for the W token, and a smoother unlock schedule.

The price of W jumped 11% on the news to $0.096, though the token is still down 92% since its debut in April 2024.

W Chart

In a blog post, Wormhole said it’s planning to set up a “Wormhole Reserve” that will accumulate on-chain and off-chain revenues “to support the growth of the Wormhole ecosystem.”

The protocol also said it plans to target a 4% base yield for governance stakers, replacing the current variable APY system, noting that “yield will come from a combination of the existing token supply and protocol revenues.” It’s unclear whether Wormhole will draw from the reserve to fund this target. Wormhole did not immediately respond to The Defiant’s request for comment.

Wormhole emphasized that the maximum supply of 10 billion W tokens will remain the same, while large annual token unlocks will be replaced by a bi-weekly distribution beginning Oct. 3 to eliminate “moments of concentrated market pressure.”

Data from CoinGecko shows there are over 4.7 billion W tokens in circulation, meaning that more than half the supply is yet to be unlocked, with portions of that supply to be released over the next 4.5 years.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/wormhole-jumps-11-on-revised-tokenomics-and-reserve-initiative

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
