Wormhole Launches Strategic Reserve to Lock In Token Value

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:11
  18 September 2025
  09:05

Wormhole has unveiled a major overhaul of its tokenomics, introducing a system called the Strategic Wormhole Reserve.

The upgrade is designed to consolidate revenues across the ecosystem and channel them into a long-term value mechanism for the W token.

The reserve will pool income from the core protocol, the Wormhole Portal, and connected applications, creating a unified hub for revenue capture. According to the team, this approach ensures that staking rewards remain sustainable while also opening up fresh incentives for those who engage with governance or actively use Wormhole’s multi-chain products. Portal users will even be able to boost their staking yields through a points system, with the baseline return targeted at 4%.

Developers emphasized that rewards will not come from token inflation but from existing supply and protocol revenues. The total supply of W remains capped at 10 billion tokens.

The tokenomics redesign, set to go live in October, also addresses concerns about large scheduled unlocks that have previously pressured the market. The old annual “cliff” releases are being replaced by smaller biweekly unlocks, aimed at creating a more predictable flow of tokens into circulation.

Distribution will continue to include guardian nodes, community backers, and strategic partners, while the Wormhole Foundation maintains its four-year treasury plan. Tokens allocated to core developers remain locked by contract, underscoring the commitment to long-term alignment.

By restructuring supply schedules and centralizing revenues, Wormhole is positioning W 2.0 as a more sustainable system — one that balances rewards for active participants with safeguards against inflation and market shocks.

Source: https://coindoo.com/wormhole-launches-strategic-reserve-to-lock-in-token-value/

