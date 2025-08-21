Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 10:24
Wormhole will bid against LayerZero to acquire the crosschain transfer platform Stargate, which just launched an updated bid on Sunday to better reception.

Cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole is looking to bid against LayerZero’s $110 million bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate, arguing LayerZero’s bid doesn’t “create a compelling offer.”

The Wormhole Foundation said in a post on Stargate’s forum on Wednesday that it deserves “a more competitive process” after the LayerZero Foundation’s initial $110 million bid earlier in August to buy the platform failed to resonate with the community. LayerZero updated its offer on Sunday to a greater reception.

“It doesn’t create a compelling offer, which values Stargate’s ongoing business at an unreasonably low number,” Wormhole wrote of LayerZero’s bid. “We are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid.”

"If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction."
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
The APY of most yield-bearing stablecoins is between 2%-5%.
