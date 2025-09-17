Wormhole unveils strategic reserve to accumulate W token

Key Takeaways

Wormhole announced the creation of a strategic reserve aimed at supporting the value of its native W token.

The reserve is part of a broader tokenomics initiative by Wormhole to enhance utility and value within its cross-chain protocol ecosystem.

Wormhole introduced a strategic reserve designed to accumulate value into its W token, according to a blog post published today.

The cross-chain protocol announced the initiative as part of its tokenomics strategy.

The W token serves as Wormhole’s native digital asset within its interoperability ecosystem that connects multiple blockchain networks.