WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 31

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 poster featuring Roman Reigns.
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 advertised six matches, including three title matches and John Cena’s final appearance in Paris. In WWE’s second French PLE in as many years, Cena faces Logan Paul in a grudge match, Roman Reigns faces Bronson Reed and Sheamus faces Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook.
Becky Lynch defends the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella, the Wyatt Sicks defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits and Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight.
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Card And Results
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
- John Cena vs. Logan Paul
- Sheamus vs. Rusev | Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook
- Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits | WWE Tag Team Championship
- Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella | WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso | WWE World Championship
WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership
- August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million
- August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million
- August 8, 2025 | 1.557 million
- August 1, 2025 | 1.544 million
- July 25, 2025 | 1.707 million
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Ticket Sales
- WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France
- WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Tickets Distributed: 30,668
- WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Tickets Available: 460
When Does WWE Clash In Paris Start? How To Watch
- WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
- WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Start Time: 11:00 am PST (2:00 pm EST)
- Where to Watch/Stream WWE Clash In Paris: USA Network
WWE Clash In Paris Live Results And Highlights
WWE Clash in Paris results will be updated throughout the event beginning at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST.
