WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 31

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 poster featuring Roman Reigns. WWE

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 advertised six matches, including three title matches and John Cena’s final appearance in Paris. In WWE’s second French PLE in as many years, Cena faces Logan Paul in a grudge match, Roman Reigns faces Bronson Reed and Sheamus faces Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook.

Becky Lynch defends the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella, the Wyatt Sicks defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits and Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight.

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Card And Results

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Sheamus vs. Rusev | Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook

Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits | WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella | WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso | WWE World Championship

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million

August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million

August 8, 2025 | 1.557 million

August 1, 2025 | 1.544 million

July 25, 2025 | 1.707 million

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Ticket Sales

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Tickets Distributed: 30,668

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Tickets Available: 460

When Does WWE Clash In Paris Start? How To Watch

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Start Time: 11:00 am PST (2:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream WWE Clash In Paris: USA Network

WWE Clash In Paris Live Results And Highlights

WWE Clash in Paris results will be updated throughout the event beginning at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST.