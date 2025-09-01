WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Roman Reigns Topples Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has shined during his feud with Roman Reigns. (Credit: Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 marked a monstrous clash between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, two of Raw’s most impressive physical specimen.

In recent weeks, Reed has assumed a role as a typically high school bully, frequently stealing Reigns shoes and giving him beatdown after beatdown along with the other members of The Vision. That has resulted in one of the best pushes and storyline arcs Reed has gotten since the joining the main roster.

But at WWE Clash in Paris, Reed ran into one of the most pushed stars in WWE history as he attempted to pick up the biggest win of his career.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results for Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 set the stage for Reed to do the unthinkable and topple the seemingly unstoppable Reigns, but he fell short. Just barely.

Though Reed and Reigns put on, as expected, a hard-hitting clash in Paris, “The OTC1” was able to put Reed away via an impactful spear to cap off a strong show-opening bout in WWE’s latest PLE.

Here are the biggest highlights from the colossal clash between Reigns and Reed in Paris La Défense Arena:

Before and immediately after the bell rang, the Paris crowd serenaded Reigns with songs of “Roman, Roman Reigns” and chants of “Let’s go, Roman” as well as some NSFW chants directed at Reed.

Early on, Reed hit Reigns with a massive World’s Strongest Slam out of nowhere, but only got a two-count. That allowed Reed to slow down the pace and wear down Reigns for several minutes, finally hitting Reigns with a big Samoan Drop.

Reed began pandering to the crowd, which opened the door for Reigns to mount a gradual comeback. Reigns hit Reed with a couple of clotheslines and uppercuts, then clotheslined Reed over the top rope as the Paris crowd chanted “OTC.” Reigns hit his Drive-By kick and then slammed Reed into the ring post.

Reigns missed a Superman punch, Reed hit a Rock Bottom-esque slam followed by a running senton. Reigns nearly pinned Reed out of nowhere with a crucifix pin, then Reed responded with a Death Valley Driver for the closest fall of the match thus far.

Reigns wiggled out of a piledriver, but Reed hit him with a Superkick. Reigns was able to come back with a pair of Superman punches for a two count to level the playing field.

Reigns went for a spear, but Reed responded with a basement dropkick, a clothesline to the outside and a suicide dive. That got a loud “This is awesome” chants from the Paris fans.

Reed went up top for the Tsunami, but Reigns was able to move out of harm’s way. Reigns attempted a spear, but Reed caught him and hit him with a sitout powerbomb for a very close two-count.

Reed climbed back up to the top, and Reigns hit him with an uppercut and a punch. Reigns climbed to the top, got knocked off and hit Reed with a Superman punch followed by an avalanche Samoan Drop from the top.

Reigns lined up for the spear and planted Reed with a devastating spear in the middle of the ring. That was enough for the three-count.

Post-match, Reigns locked in a guillotine choke on Paul Heyman and left him lying in the ring before celebrating with the crowd as he hoisted up the “Shoelafala” and then tossed his shoes into the crowd. As Reigns celebrated, Bron Breakker showed up and blasted Reigns with a spear through the announce table.

Reigns’ record now stands at 3-2 in 2025 as he continues to wrestle only infrequently across Raw, SmackDown and PLEs.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: What’s Next for Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed?

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 may have been the last we see of Reigns for a while.

Reigns is expected to take an extended hiatus from WWE for most of September in order to film his role as “Akuma” in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. That, theoretically, will prevent Reigns from appearing at September’s WrestlePalooza on ESPN, instead setting him up for a return in time for the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia on Oct. 11.

Why is that so significant? Well, Reed is from Australia, and when WWE hosts international shows, they tend to prominently feature their hometown stars. The likes of Rhea Ripley and Reed should be heavily future at Crown Jewel 2025, and there is no bigger match for Reed on that show than a potential rematch with Reigns.

The best case scenario for Reed is that he continues to be booked strongly on Raw during Reigns’ absence, with Reigns returning in late September or early October to set up that rematch. Reed has shown tremendous growth as an overall character performer, and he’s more than earned his spot as an upper midcarder and borderline main eventer on Raw.

Reed was once thought of mainly as The Vision’s “fall guy” who loses matches so that Seth Rollins and Breakker don’t have to be pinned. Yet, he’s shown over the past couple of months that he can be much more than that. An evenly booked match with Reigns at Clash in Paris was just the start of something bigger.

As Reed morphs into Raw’s show-stopping monster, a loss at Clash in Paris shouldn’t prevent him from soaring to the top of the card when Reigns is gone.