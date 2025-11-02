WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview, Start Time, Odds And Where To Stream

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso on Saturday Night’s Main Event from Salt Lake City, Utah. WWE

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event emanates from Salt Lake City, Utah with four championship matches.

Dominik Mysterio defends his Intercontinental Championship against Penta and Rusev. CM Punk faces Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Tiffany Stratton defends the WWE Women’s Championship against new heel Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes faces Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Cody Rhodes is disqualified in any way, he loses the title.

CM Punk and Jey Uso figures to be a critical match for WWE’s storytelling headed into WrestleMania season. Internet Wrestling Bots hate Jey Uso almost as much as real-life fans love him. Jimmy and Jey Uso have been feuding over Jey’s selfish decision to eliminate his twin brother en route to winning Raw’s Over-the-top Battle Royal last week. Whether it’s a CM Punk heel turn, a Jimmy Uso heel turn or even a Jey Uso heel turn, this is the least-predictable match for a myriad of reasons.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Card And Odds

Dominik Mysterio (-2500) vs. Rusev (+500) vs. Penta (+500) | Triple Threat for WWE IC Title

CM Punk (-400) vs. Jey Uso (+250) |WWE World Heavyweight Title

Cody Rhodes (-550) vs. Drew McIntyre (+325) | WWE Title

Tiffany Stratton (+600) vs. Jade Cargill (-1500) | WWE Women’s Title

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Start Time And Where To Stream

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview And Predictions

Dominik Mysterio Vs. Rusev Vs. Penta

Dominik Mysterio is quickly rising as WWE’s most lovable heel. Despite being aligned with a heel faction and continuing to lean into nefarious tactics to win his matches, Mysterio gets cheered just as much if not more than any babyface in the company.

After sending the Grande Americanos to interfere in a match between Rusev and Penta on Raw, the double champion now finds himself defending the Intercontinental Championship against both Rusev and Penta. I see Dominik continuing his momentum by cheating his way to a win once again.

Prediction: Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev and Penta

Tiffany Stratton Vs. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has tried time and again to win the WWE Women’s Championship, but she keeps coming up short. Now a newly minted heel, Jade Cargill will be closer to her AEW incarnation that took the wrestling world by storm in 2022, pun intended.

As a more muscular woman with an impeccable physique and a great ability to talk trash, Cargill is better suited as a heel. It’s safe to say she hasn’t become the superstar WWE envisioned her as upon signing, but now feels like Cargill’s best shot to do just that. I think she will, and I think that begins tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Prediction: Jade Cargill def. Tiffany Stratton

Cody Rhodes Vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes has successfully defended his WWE Championship at every turn during a calm-before-the-storm period before WrestleMania season. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, loses time and again and always seems to have a valid excuse for why he was screwed out of the title. While McIntyre has mastered the Bret Hart in 1997 act, there’s a reason people reference only one year. Drew McIntyre’s righteous heel act started in 2023, and is still going on strong with 2026 around the corner.

It’s time for Drew McIntyre to finally cash in on his complaints, otherwise he risks becoming more of a punchline full of hot air in the eyes of the fans.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes

CM Punk Vs. Jey Uso

CM Punk finds himself in his first world title match since losing the strap to Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank cash in. Due to unforeseen circumstances, CM Punk is favored to be the next man up to carry the world title on Raw after Rollins’ legit shoulder injury.

Jey Uso has added an edge to his character in the midst of a pseudo-feud with Jimmy Uso, who was one of the final entrants to be eliminated from Raw’s Over-the-top Battle Royal on October 20, 2025.

With Jimmy Uso lurking in the wings, I expect CM Punk to somehow capitalize on the internal strife between Jimmy and Jey. Even if that means Punk turning heel himself.

Prediction: CM Punk def. Jey Uso