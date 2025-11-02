WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results, Winners And Live Updates

Jey Uso will try to capture his second world championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 41 airs from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. All four matches on the card are championship matches, including two world title bouts. The high-profile card will try to mitigate inevitable damage from Game 7 of the MLB World Series by going on an hour early with a 4:00 p.m. PST start time. The July 12 broadcast of SNME aired at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Between competition from the World Series, college football and the new (read: inherently faulty) Big Data ratings system that has been disastrous for pro wrestling, tonight’s SNME could draw a record-low for live viewership.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event To Crown New World Champion(s)

Saturday Night’s Main event will be a newsworthy show by crowning a new WWE World Heavyweight champion. But it could be made even more newsworthy with multiple title changes. Jade Cargill is heavily favored to dethrone Tiffany Stratton after Cargill turned heel last week on SmackDown. It’s hard to imagine Cargill coming up short yet again in her first mach in her heel era.

Dominik Mysterio is approaching cult hero status. He’s on the short list as an early darkhorse Royal Rumble winner. With two belts already in tow, WWE is more than petty enough mock Mercedes Mone’s record-breaking 13-belt reign. Penta and Rusev have had a serviceable side-feud. Penta actually deserves to be Intercontinental champion right now, but I don’t see WWE undercutting Dirty Dom’s momentum.

Drew McIntyre is a steep +325 underdog against Cody Rhodes (-550) in their WWE Championship rematch. But Drew McIntyre’s trials and failures to become world champion—despite always having a valid excuse—is bordering on parody. McIntyre has been Bret Hart from 1997 for three years now. What made Bret in ’97 so memorable, is he was able to win the world title only a few short months after turning heel. For Drew, it’s been a few long years.

It’s time for Heel Drew McIntyre to finally enjoy a world title reign.

CM Punk is expected to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an intriguing WWE World Title match against Jey Uso. Both Uso and Punk have shown shades of grey as babyfaces, with each candidates to end the night as heels. This is a similar case with Jimmy Uso, who was screwed out of winning the Raw Over-the-top Battle Royal despite saving his brother—eventual winner Jey Uso—twice.

Last Friday’s broadcast of SmackDown garnered 1.147 million viewers.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Card, Odds And Results

Dominik Mysterio (-2500) vs. Rusev (+500) vs. Penta (+500) | Triple Threat for WWE IC Title

CM Punk (-400) vs. Jey Uso (+250) |WWE World Heavyweight Title

Cody Rhodes (-550) vs. Drew McIntyre (+325) | WWE Title

Tiffany Stratton (+600) vs. Jade Cargill (-1500) | WWE Women’s Title

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

October 24, 2025 | 1.147 million

October 17, 2025 | 1.180 million

October 10, 2025 | 1.025 million

October 3, 2025 | 1.030 million

September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Ticket Sales

WWE SNME XLI Venue: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

WWE SNME XLI Tickets Distributed: TBD

WWE SNME XLI Tickets Available: TBD

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Start Time And Where To Stream

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results And Highlights