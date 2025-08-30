WWE SmackDown Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 29, 2025

John Cena and Logan Paul come face-to-face on SmackDown.
WWE
WWE SmackDown’s Go Home show for WWE Clash in Paris advertised John Cena and Logan Paul face-to-face, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. the Secret Hervice for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship.
With no Cody Rhodes or John Cena, last week’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown garnered 1.258 million viewers, one of its lowest numbers of 2025.
WWE SmackDown Match Card
- John Cena and Logan Paul come Face-to-Face
- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Secret Hervice | WWE Women’s Tag Titles
- Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz
- Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn | WWE US Title
WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership
- August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million
- August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million
- August 8, 2025 | 1.557 million
- August 1, 2025 | 1.544 million
- July 25, 2025 | 1.707 million
WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales
- WWE SmackDown Venue: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France
- WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 9,868
- WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 497
When Does WWE SmackDown Start? How To Watch
- WWE SmackDown Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
- WWE SmackDown Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)
- Where to Watch/Stream WWE SmackDown: USA Network
WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 8/29/25
WWE SmackDown results will be updated live. Stay tuned for updates.
