WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025

2025/09/20 11:01
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

WWE

WWE SmackDown advertised a live appearance by Brock Lesnar ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Wrestlepalooza, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a contract signing.

Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.316 million.

WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results

  • Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre | WWE Women’s Tag Titles
  • The Vision def. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

  • September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million
  • September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million
  • August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million
  • August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million
  • August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million

WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales

  • WWE SmackDown Venue: Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 6,719
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 189

WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 9/19/25

Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves

  • The show opened with Michael Cole noting he was being beckoned by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar wanted to do his scheduled interview now, and Cole went to meet Brock backstage. Midway through Cole’s long walk, Lesnar’s music hit.
  • Brock Lesnar deadlifted Cole, draped him over his shoulder like a barrel of hay and stormed to the ring. Lesnar circled Cole like pray. Babyface announcer Corey Graves played the role of Pat McAfee in the Gunther vs. Cole feud. Brock Lesnar hit Graves with an F5. Massive heat.
  • Brock Lesnar grabbed the video camera and screamed at Cena that he was coming for him (“It’s D-Day tomorrow, John, I’m coming for blood!) Lesnar ran off WWE officials as they tried to help Graves. Some fans changed “One more time!” Lesnar obliged and hit Graves with a second F5. Lesnar declined hitting a third F5 and was booed as a result. WWE returned from break with Graves laid out in the ring as officials tended to him. There was no commentary.
  • Backstage, Brock Lesnar ran into Paul Heyman. “We should talk,” said Lesnar.

WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: A

Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Def. Chelsea Green And Alba Fyre

  • Michael Cole resurfaced on commentary by himself. He said after seeing Brock Lesnar manhandle himself and Corey Graves, he doesn’t know if his friend John (Cena) could beat Lesnar.
  • Michael Cole was despondent during his distant commentary of the women’s WWE Tag Team Championship match. He even apologized for sounding distracted. This would be a great time for Pat McAfee to return to commentary a day early, but Cole would probably get him F-5’d, too.
  • Miz appeared in place of Corey Graves for what seems like his commentary audition as his in-ring career winds down. Miz had much more energy than Cole did, and it was a refreshing change-of-pace.
  • Flair and Bliss retained their titles with a stereo Natural Selection for the win.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Grade: B-

The Vision Def. Fraxiom

  • Paul Heyman got on the mic, and the Brons mauled Fraxiom before the match started, and it turned into a wild David vs. Goliath tag team match from there. Bron and Bronson have never looked more like Road Warriors than ever as they ran through Fraxiom.
  • The Vision picked up the win after a Spear and a Tsunami. Paul Heyman took a shot at Mark Nash by saying he “doesn’t need John Cena’s bitch announcing the win.” The Usos appeared onscreen and vowed to lock the Vision down like the 49ers defense, which is one of the more least-threatening lines you’ll hear on this broadcast.

The Vision vs. Fraxiom Grade: B

Nia Jax Appears Live

  • R-Truth appeared in backstage segments throughout the night to educate WWE’s audience (and midcarders) on how to sign up for ESPN and watch Wrestlepalooza. Truth was wearing a neckbrace stemming from Brock Lesnar’s attack.
  • Nia Jax is sick of the WWE women’s division and Toledo, OH. Jax calls herself the alphafemale of the women’s division. Jax heterosexually admired Jade Cargill’s body, but buried Jade’s in-ring ability. Jax was booed heavily for that line. “She looks fantastic, all the way until she has to get in the ring.”
  • Jax was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton. Tiffy Time said nobody wants Nia Jax near the WWE Women’s World Championship. WWE officials got between Stratton and Jax before Tiffany could get in the ring. Cargill laid out security and stormed to the ring, but she too was eventually apprehended.
  • Nick Aldis announced a Triple Threat WWE Women’s Championship for next week.

Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill Segment Grade: B

Sami Zayn Def. Carmelo Hayes

Miz was extra hyped for Carmelo Hayes’ entrance.

Miz coached up Carmelo on commentary throughout this match. He reacted to every Carmelo spot like a Twitch streamer, but it was actually entertaining when Miz was doing it. Melo wrestled an excellent match against Sami Zayn. It spanned multiple commercial breaks, and Zayn won by the hair of his redbeard with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes Grade: B+

Cody Rhodes And Drew McIntyre’s Contract Signing

  • There was over 20 minutes of stalling between Zayn’s match against Carmelo Hayes and the main event contract signing, yet still they only had five minutes once the segment got in the ring.
  • Cody Rhodes brought up how Drew McIntyre and Rhodes were former tag team champions, and nobody remembered. Rhodes gave a CliffsNotes promo of their feud, likely in the interest of time, and said fans just want to see them fight.
  • Rhodes called McIntyre a Scottish Warrior and a Keyboard Warrior. He egged Drew on, telling him to pull his phone out and start trolling him. Drew pulled his phone out, and tweeted “Thank you, Cody.” Drew thanked Cody for doing everything for the company, instead of himself. He warned Rhodes that fans were going to turn on Rhodes.
  • Rhodes said McIntyre’s legacy was going to be as the loser to Rhodes in the debut broadcast of WWE on ESPN. McIntyre signed and headbutted Cody. Drew teased another Claymore Kick into the announce table before deciding against it. “I’m not gonna kick your head through the announce table again, this match happens tomorrow, and I’m taking the thing that matters most to you: the WWE Championship.”
  • Cody Rhodes came back with a Suicide Dive as the two brawled until the show went off the air.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Contract Signing Grade: B+

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/19/wwe-smackdown-results-winners-and-grades-ahead-of-wrestlepalooza-2025/

