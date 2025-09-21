WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, CM Punk Gets Revenge

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 as CM Punk and AJ Lee face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
CM Punk and AJ Lee prevailed as AJ Lee tapped out Becky Lynch in a long, but entertaining mixed tag team match. The match featured mostly great offense from AJ Lee, who showed more than enough potential to fit into the women’s division 10 years after her last match.
Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up for the hottest angle of the entire show, despite its semi-main event status. AJ Lee’s return has resulted in massive spikes in viewership on Raw and SmackDown, where her comeback on September 5 led to an 82% increase in the men’s 18-49 demo. With Punk and Lee’s win, Punk exacted a measure of revenge on Seth Rollins after Rollins cashed in at SummerSlam, defeating Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
- Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch walked out in matching purple robes and flamboyant shoulder pads. Rollins and Lynch have teamed together three times in the past. They’re 3-0.
- CM Punk walked out next, followed by AJ Lee, who skipped to the ring in her vintage ring gear, including the Chuck Taylor boots.
- Fans chanted “AJ Lee!” as Lee prepared to start the match opposite Becky Lynch. Lynch tagged out, meaning Punk had to tag in. Fans chanted for CM Punk.
- Rollins hid behind his wife as Lynch tagged CM Punk with a few punches, which led to Punk tagging in AJ Lee. Lynch hit a cheapshot and ran away, once again tagging out as Gainbridge became frustrated.
- Punk hit a suicide dive to the outside, breaking up a Lynch and Rollins makeout session.
- AJ Lee grabbed hold of Rollins’ hair from the outside as Punk followed up with an atomic drop. Punk went for a GTS, but Rollins escaped and Lynch delivered a knee to Punk while he was against the ropes.
- Rollins and Lynch worked over Punk as fans chanted “Becky sucks!” and “We want AJ!” Fans were on the edge of their seats, basically begging for the hot tag. Punk hit a suplex on Rollins after a struggle and finally tagged in. Rollins cut Punk off and grabbed a hold.
- Lee’s first hot tag in over a decade was negated as Lynch distracted referee Jessika Carr. Rollins and Lynch stomped Punk behind the referee’s back. Rollins hoisted Lynch in a Gorilla Press position and tossed her at Punk, who rolled out of the way. Punk once again tried to tag in, and Lee was pulled from the apron. The men had taken 100% of the match to this point.
- Seth Rollins sarcastically skipped around AJ Lee. Punk caught Rollins and hit a GTS. A physically spent Punk slowly crawled toward AJ Lee as Lynch desperately tried to wake AJ Lee up. Becky grabbed Punk’s foot. Punk blew her a kiss and tagged in AJ Lee. Gainbridge exploded.
- Here comes AJ. Lee, who hit a Thez Press and walloped Becky Lynch to loud “AJ Lee!” chants. Lee stomped out Becky Lynch in the corner, followed up by a splash and 10-count punches. Lee hit an awkward hurricanrana, followed by a spin kick. Lee hit an solid cross body for a nearfall. “You still got it!” chants.
- AJ Lee paintbrushed Lynch, windmilling Becky with both hands. Lee followed up with windmill slaps to Rollins. Lee hit a Tornado DDT followed by a Sliced Bread from AJ Lee and CM Punk onto Becky Lynch. AJ Lee was a little rusty at first, understandably, but the rest of her offense looked great.
- Lee went for the Black Widow, but it was countered by Becky Lynch. Lee transitioned into an armbar and Lynch escaped. Lee slapped on a Black Widow on Lynch while Punk had Seth in a Sharpshooter. Fans were going crazy. Rollins escaped, super kicked Punk and broke up the Black Widow. Lee slapped on the Black Widow on Seth. This match was wild.
- Rollins and Lynch delivered a double Pedigree for a nearfall. Rollins talked trash. Lynch and Rollins went for dueling GTS’. Punk clotheslined Rollins out of the ring. AJ hit a Bexploder on Becky Lynch.
- CM Punk hit a stomp on Seth Rollins after Rollins laid out AJ Lee. Punk grabbed hold of Becky Lynch’s foot again and went for a Sharpshooter. Rollins intervened, now Becky has Punk in a Sharpshooter. Punk countered with a Sharpshooter of his own.
- Rollins stuck Punk with a Pedigree followed by a Stomp. Rollins pinned Punk, but AJ Lee broke it up with a Stomp of her own. Lynch stuck Lee with a Manhandle Slam and Lee kicked out at the absolute last second. Lee might have been late, since WWE did not show a replay.
- Punk and Rollins were separated by their wives. Lynch and Lee went to war. Punk and Rollins traded strikes as well. The brawls spilled to the outside. Rollins threw AJ Lee against CM Punk Becky Lyncha, and the three went through a table.
- Lee and Lynch crawled back into the ring. Lynch tried for a Manhandle Slam, which Lee countered with a Black Widow. Lynch tapped out.
What’s Next For CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch And CM Punk?
AJ Lee teased going for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, wearing it to the ring on the Raw after her return. Now she’s tapped out the WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion. A WWE IC Title feud between Lee and Lynch alone would be great for the prestige of the new title. If Lee is able to maintain even a fraction of the “AJ Lee bump” from her return, The Women’s Intercontinental Title could be a main event attraction.
CM Punk and Seth Rollins may, quite possibly, fight forever. The video package of this feud opened with a Punk, where he said their feud would “never be over.” CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is fitting for Survivor Series in November. Come crown jewel, Rollins will compete for the Crown Jewel Championship against either Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre.
