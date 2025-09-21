The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brock Lesnar battles John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 with several F-5’s. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, dominated the match early, and after a brief Cena comeback, Lesnar took control and obliterated Cena with a series of F-5’s. After the match, Lesnar assaulted WWE officials and laid Cena out with another F-5. Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena Highlights | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Brock Lesnar was as massive as he’s ever been, and also shredded. “You could watch a movie on his back,” Michael Cole remarked. Pat McAfee questioned if Brock Lesnar was over 330 lbs. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited after a tease last night on SmackDown. Heyman interrupted Alicia Taylor’s introduction of Brock Lesnar and delivered one of his own. Heyman is now aligned with the Vision and Brock Lesnar. Could a Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker match be too far behind? Lesnar destroyed John Cena, hitting several F-5’s for a one-sided victory. Lesnar kicked out of three consecutive AAs beforehand. Michael Cole called it a “hellacious, uncomfortable beatdown.” John Cena announced his retirement last year, and his retirement tour has been a mixed bag highlighted (or lowlighted) by a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Heel Cena was not treated as a supervillain as fans refused to boo the legend in his final year of wrestling, for now. Cena’s abrupt face-turn coincided with a WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in one of his greatest matches ever. Shortly thereafter, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE, sticking John Cena with an F5. The Brock Lesnar-John Cena feud was one-sided. Lesnar has laid out Cena with two F-5’s since Brock’s SummerSlam return. During his final appearance on SmackDown on September 5, Cena cut a heartfelt… The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brock Lesnar battles John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 with several F-5’s. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, dominated the match early, and after a brief Cena comeback, Lesnar took control and obliterated Cena with a series of F-5’s. After the match, Lesnar assaulted WWE officials and laid Cena out with another F-5. Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena Highlights | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Brock Lesnar was as massive as he’s ever been, and also shredded. “You could watch a movie on his back,” Michael Cole remarked. Pat McAfee questioned if Brock Lesnar was over 330 lbs. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited after a tease last night on SmackDown. Heyman interrupted Alicia Taylor’s introduction of Brock Lesnar and delivered one of his own. Heyman is now aligned with the Vision and Brock Lesnar. Could a Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker match be too far behind? Lesnar destroyed John Cena, hitting several F-5’s for a one-sided victory. Lesnar kicked out of three consecutive AAs beforehand. Michael Cole called it a “hellacious, uncomfortable beatdown.” John Cena announced his retirement last year, and his retirement tour has been a mixed bag highlighted (or lowlighted) by a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Heel Cena was not treated as a supervillain as fans refused to boo the legend in his final year of wrestling, for now. Cena’s abrupt face-turn coincided with a WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in one of his greatest matches ever. Shortly thereafter, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE, sticking John Cena with an F5. The Brock Lesnar-John Cena feud was one-sided. Lesnar has laid out Cena with two F-5’s since Brock’s SummerSlam return. During his final appearance on SmackDown on September 5, Cena cut a heartfelt…

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:12
SynFutures
F$0.016127-7.36%
Spookyswap
BOO$0.11615-12.79%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01598+3.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017612+0.61%
Bitrock
BROCK$0.01282+5.86%

Brock Lesnar battles John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

WWE

Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 with several F-5’s. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, dominated the match early, and after a brief Cena comeback, Lesnar took control and obliterated Cena with a series of F-5’s.

After the match, Lesnar assaulted WWE officials and laid Cena out with another F-5.

Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena Highlights | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

  • Brock Lesnar was as massive as he’s ever been, and also shredded. “You could watch a movie on his back,” Michael Cole remarked. Pat McAfee questioned if Brock Lesnar was over 330 lbs.
  • Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited after a tease last night on SmackDown. Heyman interrupted Alicia Taylor’s introduction of Brock Lesnar and delivered one of his own. Heyman is now aligned with the Vision and Brock Lesnar. Could a Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker match be too far behind?
  • Lesnar destroyed John Cena, hitting several F-5’s for a one-sided victory. Lesnar kicked out of three consecutive AAs beforehand. Michael Cole called it a “hellacious, uncomfortable beatdown.”

John Cena announced his retirement last year, and his retirement tour has been a mixed bag highlighted (or lowlighted) by a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Heel Cena was not treated as a supervillain as fans refused to boo the legend in his final year of wrestling, for now. Cena’s abrupt face-turn coincided with a WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in one of his greatest matches ever. Shortly thereafter, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE, sticking John Cena with an F5.

The Brock Lesnar-John Cena feud was one-sided. Lesnar has laid out Cena with two F-5’s since Brock’s SummerSlam return. During his final appearance on SmackDown on September 5, Cena cut a heartfelt promo on Brock from his home state of Massachusetts, admitting he was scared of stepping into the ring with the Beast one last time. Lesnar only validated these concerns last night on SmackDown when he bullied Michael Cole and delivered an F5 to Corey Graves for intervening.

Cena vs. Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza marks the end of an era and a finish to a generational rivalry comparable to Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock and Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels. As two crown jewels from WWE’s loaded 2002 recruiting class, Cena and Lesnar are the last vestiges of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era. WWE effectively told their story through a series of vignettes that documented their career paths and highly competitive rivalry.

What’s Next For John Cena And Brock Lesnar?

John Cena has a limited number of dates left with WWE as his retirement tour comes to a close. These last few months will focus on Cena’s redemption tour within the retirement tour. As WWE prepares for Cena’s final match, outside debates will center around whether Cena will go out on top as part of a happy ending, or if he will put over a rising star from the next generation. Either scenario has merit, and can to one of 2025’s most emotional moments, but it might not matter.

The word retirement in wrestling is like the term “plans change” in wrestling media. Especially when wrestling media gets a story wrong, which happens often. WWE recently announced WrestleMania 43 for Saudi Arabia. Given the nine-figure income the promotion is reportedly receiving from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the all-hands-on-deck show could possibly feature—at the very least—a John Cena appearance. At most? A John Cena return match, just two years after retirement, which is on brand for most wrestling legends.

Brock Lesnar is now back in the fold with WWE, and the initial tribally fueled, bad-faith fake outrage has proved to be just that. Fake. WWE fans embraced Lesnar upon his return, and in the words of Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman “You can’t cancel Brock Lesnar.”

Lesnar had a run-in with Paul Heyman during last night’s appearance on SmackDown. “We should talk,” said Lesnar, before storming off. Lesnar’s dominant win tells me WWE is teeing him up for Bron Breakker. I could see Lesnar’s WrestleMania feud being against Bron Breakker, setting up a similar dynamic to the WrestleMania 41 main event where Heyman’s loyalty was sprinkled across CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins throughout the course of the match. WWE booked another storyline for Heyman’s affection in 2023, where Heyman ultimately turned on Brock Lesnar at the behest of Roman Reigns during the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Always one step ahead, and one generation ahead, Heyman’s next betrayal will likely be of Brock Lesnar, in favor of Bron Breakker.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-results-as-brock-lesnar-easily-destroys-john-cena/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity.
Ethereum
ETH$4,475.85+0.24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 09:00
Share
Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

The post Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras scores the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter-final first-leg match between River Plate and Palmeiras at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 17, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images Palmeiras defeated River Plate 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The Brazilian side will host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final in São Paulo next week. Clash Of South American Giants This is the biggest clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals. Palmeiras has won three Copa Libertadores titles, including back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, and River Plate has won the trophy four times, with the last victory coming against rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final. Palmeiras’ forward #09 Vitor Roque (L) and River Plate’s Chilean defender #17 Paulo Diaz (R) fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Both teams have huge fan bases in their respective nations and both are currently competing for their domestic league as well as the continental title. River Plate hosted the first leg at the incredible Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is now the biggest stadium in South America. Fast Start Takes Palmeiras To Victory Gustavo Gómez opened the scoring for visitors Palmeiras after just six minutes of play. The team in green silenced a sea of red and white with a sucker-punch of a goal from a set-play. New signing from Fulham Andreas Pereira provided the assist and the defender headed…
1
1$0.009217-19.78%
SIX
SIX$0.02242+2.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003393-10.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 23:50
Share
Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

The post Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jason Bateman and Jude Law are dynamic together in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX The new Netflix drama Black Rabbit is set in the high-pressure, high-stakes world of New York City’s nightlife scene, where getting past velvet ropes and into exclusive hotspots means you’re part of the elite crowd. It’s only once you’re in that you realize nothing is as it seems, and anything goes. Co-creators, writers, and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman sat beside Jude Law just hours before the show’s premiere on Netflix to discuss their new limited eight-episode series, which debuted on September 18, and also stars Jason Bateman. This was the first time Law and Bateman have worked together. There were Zoom meetings before filming began, but the two met just once in person prior. “We went for dinner about two weeks before we started shooting to make sure we didn’t hate each other,” Law laughed. “Luckily, we didn’t. And that was it. We just hit the ground running. You never know. Actors approach acting very differently, and so there’s always a sense at the beginning of sniffing each other out. What was very clear was that he was happy to play and would go anywhere,” described Law, detailing the experience and adding, “I also got a sense very quickly that he trusted me as I trusted him. And that meant that we could keep just pushing the boundaries.” The married producing partners were inspired to write this story, which is filled with a wide range of colorful characters, from the wild nights they spent out on the town while living in New York. Their experiences with the city’s exhilarating nightlife and the interesting mix of people they met served as the impetus for this show. In the story, Jake Friedkin…
Threshold
T$0.01659-0.89%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0457-1.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0649-3.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:08
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

China's WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

BlockDAG Buying Surges as $0.0013 Offer Nears Its End, DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, BONK Rallies on a Volume Spike!