The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Cody Rhodes Topples Drew McIntyre appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE after a brief hiatus. (Credit: Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Cody Rhodes faced one of his toughest challenges to date at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Eight days ago on SmackDown, “The American Nightmare” returned from a brief hiatus from WWE programming to lay down a challenge to McIntyre for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN. McIntyre had just defeated Rhodes’ long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton in SmackDown’s main event, but didn’t have much time to celebrate. Rhodes’ triumphant return to SmackDown set the stage for a monumental clash between the WWE Champion and McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky LynchBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre WWE presented WrestlePalooza as a WrestleMania caliber, and Rhodes and McIntyre delivered a match worthy of the “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Rhodes and McIntyre battled in a classic clash of established main eventers, but in the end it was Rhodes who stood tall. The two-time WWE Champion finished off McIntyre with a super Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes to retain the WWE Championship he won just last month when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. Among the key highlights of Rhodes’ successful WWE title defense were: The first few minutes of the match were evenly matched until Rhodes attempted to run to the ropes but eased up, hinting at an injured leg. He was able to hit a Cody Cutter but favored his knee. Rhodes eventually hit a springboard kick onto McIntyre followed by a suicide dive on the outside. He went for a second one, but McIntyre caught him and drove him spine-first… The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Cody Rhodes Topples Drew McIntyre appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE after a brief hiatus. (Credit: Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Cody Rhodes faced one of his toughest challenges to date at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Eight days ago on SmackDown, “The American Nightmare” returned from a brief hiatus from WWE programming to lay down a challenge to McIntyre for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN. McIntyre had just defeated Rhodes’ long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton in SmackDown’s main event, but didn’t have much time to celebrate. Rhodes’ triumphant return to SmackDown set the stage for a monumental clash between the WWE Champion and McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky LynchBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre WWE presented WrestlePalooza as a WrestleMania caliber, and Rhodes and McIntyre delivered a match worthy of the “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Rhodes and McIntyre battled in a classic clash of established main eventers, but in the end it was Rhodes who stood tall. The two-time WWE Champion finished off McIntyre with a super Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes to retain the WWE Championship he won just last month when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. Among the key highlights of Rhodes’ successful WWE title defense were: The first few minutes of the match were evenly matched until Rhodes attempted to run to the ropes but eased up, hinting at an injured leg. He was able to hit a Cody Cutter but favored his knee. Rhodes eventually hit a springboard kick onto McIntyre followed by a suicide dive on the outside. He went for a second one, but McIntyre caught him and drove him spine-first…

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Cody Rhodes Topples Drew McIntyre

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:13
Threshold
T$0.01656-1.31%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24878+1.82%
FORM
FORM$1.3917-14.98%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01598+2.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017555+0.29%

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE after a brief hiatus. (Credit: Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE via Getty Images

Cody Rhodes faced one of his toughest challenges to date at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Eight days ago on SmackDown, “The American Nightmare” returned from a brief hiatus from WWE programming to lay down a challenge to McIntyre for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN. McIntyre had just defeated Rhodes’ long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton in SmackDown’s main event, but didn’t have much time to celebrate.

Rhodes’ triumphant return to SmackDown set the stage for a monumental clash between the WWE Champion and McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis.

ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky LynchBy Blake Oestriecher

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE presented WrestlePalooza as a WrestleMania caliber, and Rhodes and McIntyre delivered a match worthy of the “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Rhodes and McIntyre battled in a classic clash of established main eventers, but in the end it was Rhodes who stood tall. The two-time WWE Champion finished off McIntyre with a super Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes to retain the WWE Championship he won just last month when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam.

Among the key highlights of Rhodes’ successful WWE title defense were:

  • The first few minutes of the match were evenly matched until Rhodes attempted to run to the ropes but eased up, hinting at an injured leg. He was able to hit a Cody Cutter but favored his knee.
  • Rhodes eventually hit a springboard kick onto McIntyre followed by a suicide dive on the outside. He went for a second one, but McIntyre caught him and drove him spine-first into the turnbuckle before tossing him over the Spanish announce table.
  • McIntyre gained control and hit a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes on Rhodes but missed a shoulder block in the corner, sending himself into the ring post. McIntyre regained control with an Alabama Slam on the steel ring steps.
  • McIntyre climbed to the top, but Rhodes jumped up and hit a big superplex. The two exchanged blows, then Rhodes hit a running punch, a power slam and a Disaster Kick. Rhodes hit another Cody Cutter and went for Cross Rhodes, but McIntyre fought out if with a knee to the head. McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and an avalance White Noise.
  • McIntyre went for the Claymore Kick, but Rhodes countered with a weak powerbomb for two. McIntyre attempted another Claymore Kick, Rhodes avoided and locked in the Figure Four before McIntyre broke it up with a big punch to the jaw.
  • With the ref distracted, McIntyre ripped off the turnbuckle pad and pushed Rhodes into the turnbuckle. He had Rhodes down for a long count, but the referee, who was forced to move out of the way, was unable to count. That kept Rhodes’ chances alive.
  • Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes, but McIntyre kicked out. McIntyre countered another Cody Cutter attempt with a slam, then hit a flipping dive onto Rhodes on the outside. Back in the ring, McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick for the closest nearfall of the match.
  • On the outside, McIntyre lined up Rhodes for a Claymore Kick into the announce table, but the ref intervened. That allowed Rhodes to move and avoid the kick, which sent McIntyre’s leg crashing through the side of the announce table. back in the ring, Rhodes attempted a Cody Cutter, but McIntyre countered with the Glasgow Kiss.
  • Rhodes hit a Super Cody Cutter, then picked McIntyre up and nailed him with the Cross Rhodes. That was enough for the pin and the victory.

Since his first WWE title win at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, Rhodes has now surpassed 425 total days as champion across two title reigns.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results: What’s Next for Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre?

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 likely wasn’t the end of the feud between Rhodes and McIntyre. In fact, it’s just the beginning.

Although Rhodes held onto his WWE Championship in Indianapolis, he only did so after inept refereeing arguably cost McIntyre the match on more than one occasion. That convoluted finish and questionable victory for Rhodes suggests that there is much more to come from Rhodes and McIntyre, arguably the top two full-time stars on SmackDown at the moment.

Truth be told, there really aren’t many other options for Rhodes on the blue brand right now. Cena is back on Raw while Randy Orton is a babyface, so too is Sami Zayn, and virtually no other star on SmackDown has been positioned as a viable world championship contender.

Given Rhodes’ lack of challengers on SmackDown and WWE’s upcoming PLE schedule, his rivalry with McIntyre could, and should, extend well into the fall. In just three weeks, WWE will head to Perth, Australia for Crown Jewel. The following month, WWE will host Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego.

That seemingly sets up a McIntyre vs. Rhodes rematch for Crown Jewel, with the possibility of that feud extending all the way to Survivor Series, perhaps even in a WarGames match. WWE has done such a lackluster job of building up heels on SmackDown that extending Rhodes vs. McIntyre is the only realistic option.

While Rhodes may have won the battle at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, McIntyre’s war with the WWE Champion, and WWE’s referees, is far from over. As it should be.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/blakeoestriecher/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-results-as-cody-rhodes-topples-drew-mcintyre/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Solana holds firm near $244, but Rollblock’s 500% surge, $11.8M raised, and 85% token sell-out position it as a GameFi project with explosive 20x upside potential.
NEAR
NEAR$3.124-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 23:30
Share
Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

The post Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji’s National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), arguing that the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets makes them vulnerable to criminal misuse. Virtual Assets Prohibition: Council Cites Security Risks The Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its decision to prohibit Virtual Asset Service […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fiji-reaffirms-ban-on-crypto-service-providers-over-financial-crime-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017538+0.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2642-1.20%
Comedian
BAN$0.07554+15.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:35
Share
Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…
NEAR
NEAR$3.124-0.03%
Solana
SOL$240.43+0.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

Sui and Avalanche Spark Market Buzz While BullZilla Joins the Ranks of Top New Presales in September 2025