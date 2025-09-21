The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee returns to in-ring action ate WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 emanates from Indianapolis, IN as John Cena faces Brock Lesnar in a grudge match as part of Cena’s retirement tour (for now.) Though Cena vs. Lesnar is a star-studded match, WWE’s hottest feud features the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, who will battle against WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee’s return to SmackDown on the September 5 broadcast led to a massive 38% increase in total viewership and an eye-popping 82% in 18-49. The Usos will reunite to face the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), while two world titles are on the line. Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Title while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. WWE snatched AEW’s PPV timeslot for All Out 2025, causing the secondary promotion to flee its own timeslot and move to 12:00 pm PST. The seven-hour wrestling block is reminiscent of the July 12 wrestling war that led to the longest PPV in the history of pro wrestling. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card And Odds John Cena (-400) vs. Brock Lesnar (+250) The Usos (+250) vs. The Vision (-400) CM Punk and AJ Lee (-2500) vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (+800) Iyo Sky (+170) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-250) | WWE Women’s World Title Cody Rhodes (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600) | Undisputed WWE Title WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is available to stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited. ESPN Unlimited is can be accessed for $29.99 per month. For a limited time, viewers can order… The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee returns to in-ring action ate WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 emanates from Indianapolis, IN as John Cena faces Brock Lesnar in a grudge match as part of Cena’s retirement tour (for now.) Though Cena vs. Lesnar is a star-studded match, WWE’s hottest feud features the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, who will battle against WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee’s return to SmackDown on the September 5 broadcast led to a massive 38% increase in total viewership and an eye-popping 82% in 18-49. The Usos will reunite to face the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), while two world titles are on the line. Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Title while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. WWE snatched AEW’s PPV timeslot for All Out 2025, causing the secondary promotion to flee its own timeslot and move to 12:00 pm PST. The seven-hour wrestling block is reminiscent of the July 12 wrestling war that led to the longest PPV in the history of pro wrestling. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card And Odds John Cena (-400) vs. Brock Lesnar (+250) The Usos (+250) vs. The Vision (-400) CM Punk and AJ Lee (-2500) vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (+800) Iyo Sky (+170) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-250) | WWE Women’s World Title Cody Rhodes (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600) | Undisputed WWE Title WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is available to stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited. ESPN Unlimited is can be accessed for $29.99 per month. For a limited time, viewers can order…

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:36
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.06978-3.93%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05907+1.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+1.18%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01566+2.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017514-2.01%

AJ Lee returns to in-ring action ate WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

WWE

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 emanates from Indianapolis, IN as John Cena faces Brock Lesnar in a grudge match as part of Cena’s retirement tour (for now.) Though Cena vs. Lesnar is a star-studded match, WWE’s hottest feud features the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, who will battle against WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee’s return to SmackDown on the September 5 broadcast led to a massive 38% increase in total viewership and an eye-popping 82% in 18-49.

The Usos will reunite to face the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), while two world titles are on the line. Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Title while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. WWE snatched AEW’s PPV timeslot for All Out 2025, causing the secondary promotion to flee its own timeslot and move to 12:00 pm PST. The seven-hour wrestling block is reminiscent of the July 12 wrestling war that led to the longest PPV in the history of pro wrestling.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card And Odds

  • John Cena (-400) vs. Brock Lesnar (+250)
  • The Usos (+250) vs. The Vision (-400)
  • CM Punk and AJ Lee (-2500) vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (+800)
  • Iyo Sky (+170) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-250) | WWE Women’s World Title
  • Cody Rhodes (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600) | Undisputed WWE Title

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream

  • WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)
  • Where to Watch/Stream: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is available to stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited. ESPN Unlimited is can be accessed for $29.99 per month. For a limited time, viewers can order the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $29.99 per months for 12 months. If you already have access to ESPN through your TV or mobile provider, click here. ESPN can be activated through DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Spectrum and Verizon FIOS.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Ticket Sales

  • WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
  • WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Tickets Distributed: 13,260
  • WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Tickets Available: 954

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Preview And Predictions

John Cena Vs. Brock Lesnar

Despite initial fake outrage, Brock Lesnar’s WWE return has gone off without a hitch. In fact, the only miscue of Lesnar’s return was an awkward segment on SmackDown alongside R-Truth where the Beast ripped his pants. Lesnar mauled the WWE announce team last night on SmackDown in a strong angle setting up one of Cena’s final matches, for now.

After Brock laid out John Cena multiple times since his return, now is not the time to then go and beat John Cena. This would let the air out of the bright balloon that is his retirement tour. The Cena vs. Lesnar build has been designed to build Brock up as an unstoppable force, only to have John Cena overcome the odds one last time.

Prediction: John Cena def. Brock Lesnar

The Usos Vs. The Vision

The Usos have been teasing tension, and WWE even teased a Jey Uso heel turn after Raw’s ending two weeks ago. This past Monday, LA Knight got his get-back. The Megastar laid out Jey with a BFT as the third wheel in this Usos reunion.

Bron Breakker and Bron Strowman have been on fire on TV, but the pair lost at last month’s SummerSlam to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The Usos just got back together, and since this is WWE’s first big show on ESPN, I can see mostly babyfaces going over as they did on Raw’s Netflix debut. I think the Usos, and maybe even LA Knight, get on the same page and score a victory over the Vision.

The Usos def. The Vision

CM Punk And AJ Lee Vs. Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch

CM Punk and Becky Lynch’s heated segment from Raw’s September 1 broadcast in France has led to the most anticipated mixed tag team match since Ronda Rousey’s debut. Punk’s real-life wife AJ Lee returned on SmackDown to even the odds for Punk in his blood feud with Seth Rollins and his real-life wife Becky Lynch.

Lee’s return has led to a significant spike in viewership, and it’s difficult to imagine she’d be on the losing side of her return match after a decade away from the ring. Perhaps the match ends with AJ Lee’s husband pinning Seth Rollins, setting up a future world title shot.

Prediction: CM Punk and AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer

It’s almost impossible to outshine Stephanie Vaquer, but Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have quietly built the best storyline going on Raw. The Kabuki Warriors are essentially playing the role of Daryl—played by Wesley Snipes—and Michael Jackson’s bitter childhood friends from the Bad short film.

Iyo Sky has surpassed both Asuka and Kairi Sane. Now that Iyo Sky wants a fair fight against Vaquer, an increasingly jealous Asuka is taking it personally. Best of all, Kairi Sane as a sympathetic figure steals every scene she’s in. Especially when Asuka angrily beckons for Kairi as she lingers behind to console Iyo (“Kairi!!!”)

At Wrestlepalooza, not only do I see Asuka costing Iyo Sky her match against Vaquer, I think Kairi Sane turns heel, too.

Prediction: Stephanie Vaquer def. Iyo Sky

Cody Rhodes Vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is a fitting main event on any PLE. But on a supershow that also features John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee and the Man Family, Rhodes and McIntyre feel like afterthoughts on this show. This match figures to be excellent, but Rhodes is a massive favorite, and it would be downright shocking if McIntyre captured the WWE Championship.

Maybe that’s what needs to happen for this show to be truly memorable as WWE’s first PLE on ESPN.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-start-time-match-card-and-where-to-stream/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

The post Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is bucking seasonality trends by adding 8%, making this September its best since 2012. September 2025 would need to see 20% upside to become Bitcoin’s strongest ever. BTC price volatility is at levels rarely seen before in an unusual bull cycle. Bitcoin (BTC) has gained more this September than any year since 2012, a new bull market record. Historical price data from CoinGlass and BiTBO confirms that at 8%, Bitcoin’s September 2025 upside is its second-best ever. Bitcoin avoiding “Rektember” with 8% gains September is traditionally Bitcoin’s weakest month, with average losses of around 8%. BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass This year, the stakes are high for BTC price seasonality, as historical patterns demand the next bull market peak and other risk assets set repeated new all-time highs. While both gold and the S&P 500 are in price discovery, BTC/USD has coiled throughout September after setting new highs of its own the month prior. Even at “just” 8%, however, this September’s performance is currently enough to make it Bitcoin’s strongest in 13 years. The only time that the ninth month of the year was more profitable for Bitcoin bulls was in 2012, when BTC/USD gained about 19.8%. Last year, upside topped out at 7.3%. BTC/USD monthly returns. Source: BiTBO BTC price volatility vanishes The figures underscore a highly unusual bull market peak year for Bitcoin. Related: BTC ‘pricing in’ what’s coming: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week Unlike previous bull markets, BTC price volatility has died off in 2025, against the expectations of longtime market participants based on prior performance. CoinGlass data shows volatility dropping to levels not seen in over a decade, with a particularly sharp drop from April onward. Bitcoin historical volatility (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass Onchain analytics firm Glassnode, meanwhile, highlights the…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,741.99+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08924+5.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017528-1.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:09
Share
The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.
Capverse
CAP$0.15098-0.15%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04006+2.14%
FUND
FUND$0.02149+16.09%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:42
Share
Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

The post Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 20:09 BitGo’s IPO highlights crypto custody growth. See how the best altcoins focused on infrastructure drive adoption and trust. BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap. The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025. Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure. That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust. Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business. With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers. Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets. The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships. That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money…
1
1$0.007099-12.84%
Union
U$0.013464-2.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06335+0.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Grayscale Crypto Index Fund Sees $22 Million Inflows as SOL and XRP Rise