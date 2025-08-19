Wyoming launches Visa-supported FRNT stablecoin on 7 blockchains

Wyoming has officially announced the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token stablecoin, becoming one of the first US states to issue a stablecoin.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission (WSTC), a body authorized by the US state to issue a stablecoin, has officially announced the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) stablecoin.

The FRNT stablecoin is a fully-collateralized digital token backed by short-duration US Treasury bills and US dollars, with a statutorily-mandated 102% reserve requirement, the WSTC said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to CryptoAmerica host Eleanor Terrett, the FRNT is now live on seven blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.

