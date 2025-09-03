Wyoming Reserve Partners with Global Gold to Launch First Fully Allocated U.S. Gold On-Chain.

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/03 00:30

Sheridan, Wyo., 2 September 2025 – Global Gold, the modern monetary infrastructure for the world’s gold economy, today announced a strategic partnership with The Wyoming Reserve, a 70,000 square-foot facility with Class 3 vaults in Casper, Wyoming. The partnership establishes Wyoming Reserve as Global Gold’s primary U.S. vaulting partner, enabling the minting of fully allocated, insured, and independently audited physical gold as programmable on-chain assets.

Under the agreement, gold held at The Wyoming Reserve will be legally segregated and allocated to token holders, with quarterly external audits by Alfred H. Knight and annual full audits by FORVIS. The collaboration underpins Global Gold’s flagship product line, Global Gold Bars — jurisdiction-specific, gold-backed tokens that can be owned, traded, and redeemed — launching first in the U.S. and expanding to additional markets.

“Stablecoins need real collateral that people trust in good times and the bad,” said Miguel Perez-Santalla, the President ofThe Wyoming Reserve. “This partnership helps to put the world’s oldest store of value on modern rails. With our institutional-grade facility, insurance coverage, and dual-firm audits, holders get real gold, real ownership, and the speed of on-chain settlement.”

The Wyoming Reserve’s facility features secure logistics, strict access controls, and a vault design tailored for high-throughput deposits, withdrawals, and audit procedures. As Global Gold scales issuance, the vault will serve as the cornerstone for transparent reserves, with token supply tied to inventory held in custody, and verified through ongoing attestations.

Turning Bullion into liquid programmable assets

Global Gold’s ecosystem pairs allocated physical reserves with software that makes gold usable in digital markets.

  • Global Gold Bars: These jurisdiction-specific, gold-backed tokens maintain a 1:1 backing with allocated metals.
  • Global Gold Exchange: A decentralized exchange (DEX) purposed for gold-backed assets and creating a 24/7 liquidity hub for pricing and trading.
  • Global Gold Lending: A decentralized lending protocol set for gold-backed tokens that allows holders to access liquidity without selling their metal.
  • Global Gold Vaults: These vaults create custody flows that preserve user control with guardian protections, while remaining interoperable with decentralized finance (DeFi).

For institutions, the partnership enables the tokenization of vaulted gold, allowing access to a global liquidity network and generating revenue without relinquishing legal title. DeFi protocols gain a hard, non-fiat collateral type with real-world value.

Retail investors can own on-chain fully redeemable gold that’s instantly tradable and capable of earning yield within approved programs, all while maintaining custody transparency.

Audits, insurance, and legal allocation

From day one, the collaboration centers on conservative reserve management: a 100% backed token supply constrained by metal in custody, allocated and segregated title to avoid pooled ‘paper gold’ risk, recurring independent audits for ongoing assurance, and insurance coverage with certificates available to account holders.

“Gold has been trusted for over 5,000 years, but it’s been bound to physical location. The blockchain now makes it usable everywhere,” said Cole Chapman, CEO of Global Gold. “Together with the Wyoming Reserve, we’re building a complete, verifiable gold stack that anyone can own, trade, lend, and redeem with confidence that only allocated metal provides.”

The companies will coordinate launch milestones for U.S. issuance first. Additional jurisdictions, such as Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Britain, and Switzerland, are planned as Global Gold expands its network of vetted vault partners.

About Global Gold

Global Gold is building the modern monetary infrastructure for the world’s gold economy. The company turns physical gold into programmable, liquid, yield-generating on-chain assets, with a complete gold ecosystem including Global Gold Bars, the Global Gold Exchange, and Global Gold Lending. Reserves are 100% backed, legally allocated, and independently audited.

