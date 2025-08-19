Wyoming’s Frontier stable token (FRNT) launches on Avalanche, becoming the first state-issued stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:31
According to a new announcement made at SALT’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on August 19, 2025, Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue a production-grade stablecoin that can be used for everyday transactions through Rain’s Visa-integrated card platform.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, collaborating with Avalanche (AVAX) and Rain, unveiled the mainnet launch of FRNT, marking the first use case of a government-issued digital asset on a public blockchain. 

FRNT regulatory framework and infrastructure

Mandated by the Wyoming Stable Token Act, FRNT operates as a fully-collateralized digital token backed by short-duration U.S. Treasury bills and U.S. dollars, with a statutorily-mandated 102% reserve requirement. 

Built on Avalanche for its sub-second finality and low transaction fees, the stablecoin is designed to serve both enterprise and citizen-level payment needs.

Through Rain’s infrastructure, FRNT becomes usable anywhere Visa is accepted, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and physical cards. 

Utility and future applications

FRNT has already demonstrated transformational utility in public sector applications. In July 2025, Wyoming showcased real-time contractor payments using FRNT via Hashfire, reducing payment timelines from 45 days to seconds, a 99.99995% efficiency gain. 

With over 45 blockchain laws passed since 2016, Wyoming continues to lead national digital asset policy and is exploring exporting its model to other states and international partners. FRNT is built for cross-chain interoperability, DeFi integration, and future government-to-citizen use cases, including benefits, tax refunds, and real-time aid.

Source: https://finbold.com/wyomings-frontier-stable-token-frnt-launches-on-avalanche-becoming-the-first-state-issued-stablecoin/

