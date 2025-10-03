X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4

X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives: a $5 million Grant Program for developers and the launch of Galxe Starboard, a $100,000 rewards campaign for top community contributors.
Fueling Innovation: $5M Grant Program \n X1 EcoChain is setting a new standard for Web4 infrastructure by directly investing in builders who can shape the decentralized future. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications.
\
Grants from $25K to $400K \n
90–120 day project cycles \n
EVM-compatible, scalable architecture \n \n Unlike other blockchains, X1 EcoChain emphasizes ultra-low-energy, household-powered decentralization, with 3 Wh X1Nodes already deployed in 65+ countries. \n \n Priority tracks include:
Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) \n
Next-generation mobile and payment services \n
DeFi protocols with real-world utility \n
Storage and computing dApps \n
Identity, reputation, and trust systems \n
Developer SDKs and tooling for rapid adoption
By empowering builders, X1 EcoChain accelerates real-world Web4 applications that are scalable, sustainable, and global.
Decentralization is powered by people. To reward those shaping the ecosystem, X1 EcoChain launches Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.
Season 1: $50,000 from Sept 25 – Nov 25, 2025, rewarding the top 200 contributors \n \n Rankings based on impact, creativity, and value, not luck \n \n Starboard rewards:
Every action increases a participant’s Aura score, unlocking bigger rewards and recognition.
Why X1 EcoChain Stands Apart \n Most blockchains still rely on energy-hungry data centers. X1 EcoChain proves anyone, anywhere can run the network via plug-and-play 3 Wh X1Nodes. Galxe Starboard ensures the community drives growth, making storytelling, education, and influence part of the blockchain itself.
With a $5M Grant Program and a $100K community campaign, X1 EcoChain supercharges both infrastructure and community, delivering a green, global, people-powered blockchain that redefines decentralization beyond servers and data centers.
X1 EcoChain is the world’s first fully decentralized, ultra-efficient Layer-1 blockchain, powered by 3 Wh X1Nodes in 65+ countries. Using a Proof-of-Authority consensus, it combines scalability, sustainability, and physical decentralization.
\
X1 EcoChain proves that blockchain can be light, open, resilient, and truly decentralized.
Discover more: Visit X1 EcoChain’s website, whitepaper, roadmap, and connect on X (Twitter), Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube.
:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.
:::
\n