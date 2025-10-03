ExchangeDEX+
X1 EcoChain, the world's first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications. The launch of Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.

X1 EcoChain Launches $5M Builder Grants & $100K Galxe Starboard to Supercharge Web4

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/03 14:13
Solayer
LAYER$0.202-15.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00065-15.91%

X1 EcoChain, the world’s first eco-friendly DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, is accelerating its global impact with two groundbreaking initiatives: a $5 million Grant Program for developers and the launch of Galxe Starboard, a $100,000 rewards campaign for top community contributors.

Fueling Innovation: $5M Grant Program \n X1 EcoChain is setting a new standard for Web4 infrastructure by directly investing in builders who can shape the decentralized future. The $5M Grant Program funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized storage & computing, identity, reputation, gaming, and metaverse applications.

\

  • Grants from $25K to $400K \n

  • 90–120 day project cycles \n

  • EVM-compatible, scalable architecture \n \n Unlike other blockchains, X1 EcoChain emphasizes ultra-low-energy, household-powered decentralization, with 3 Wh X1Nodes already deployed in 65+ countries. \n \n Priority tracks include:

  • Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) \n

  • Next-generation mobile and payment services \n

  • DeFi protocols with real-world utility \n

  • Storage and computing dApps \n

  • Identity, reputation, and trust systems \n

  • Developer SDKs and tooling for rapid adoption

By empowering builders, X1 EcoChain accelerates real-world Web4 applications that are scalable, sustainable, and global.

\n Galxe Starboard: $100K for Community Champions \n

Decentralization is powered by people. To reward those shaping the ecosystem, X1 EcoChain launches Galxe Starboard, a dynamic leaderboard distributing $100K in X1 Coins to contributors worldwide.

Season 1: $50,000 from Sept 25 – Nov 25, 2025, rewarding the top 200 contributors \n \n Rankings based on impact, creativity, and value, not luck \n \n Starboard rewards:

  • Original explainers and thought leadership \n \n
  • Creative content: videos, infographics, memes, and threads \n \n
  • Validator stories and ecosystem insights \n \n
  • Meaningful community engagement \n \n

Every action increases a participant’s Aura score, unlocking bigger rewards and recognition.

Why X1 EcoChain Stands Apart \n Most blockchains still rely on energy-hungry data centers. X1 EcoChain proves anyone, anywhere can run the network via plug-and-play 3 Wh X1Nodes. Galxe Starboard ensures the community drives growth, making storytelling, education, and influence part of the blockchain itself.

\n A Web4-Ready Future \n

With a $5M Grant Program and a $100K community campaign, X1 EcoChain supercharges both infrastructure and community, delivering a green, global, people-powered blockchain that redefines decentralization beyond servers and data centers.

\n About X1 EcoChain \n

X1 EcoChain is the world’s first fully decentralized, ultra-efficient Layer-1 blockchain, powered by 3 Wh X1Nodes in 65+ countries. Using a Proof-of-Authority consensus, it combines scalability, sustainability, and physical decentralization.

\

  • EVM-compatible smart contracts \n
  • Cross-chain interoperability \n
  • Rapid dApp deployment via robust SDKs \n
  • 6,000+ X1Nodes online \n

X1 EcoChain proves that blockchain can be light, open, resilient, and truly decentralized.

Discover more: Visit X1 EcoChain’s website, whitepaper, roadmap, and connect on X (Twitter), Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube.

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.



