xAI raises $10B at $200B valuation: CNBC

Key Takeaways

This represents a dramatic increase from its May 2024 valuation of $45 billion after a $6 billion Series B round.

xAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk in 2023 to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, including the Grok chatbot, has raised $10 billion at a valuation of $200 billion today, according to CNBC.

The funding round represents a dramatic escalation in the company’s valuation trajectory. In December 2024, the startup secured $6 billion in a Series B round at a $45 billion valuation, marking one of the fastest valuation increases in the history of AI venture funding.