xAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk in 2023 to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, including the Grok chatbot, has raised $10 billion at a valuation of $200 billion today, according to CNBC. The funding round represents a dramatic escalation in the company's valuation trajectory. In December 2024, the startup secured $6 billion in a Series B round at a $45 billion valuation, marking one of the fastest valuation increases in the history of AI venture funding. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xai-raises-10b-at-200b-valuation-says-cnbc/

xAI raises $10B at $200B valuation: CNBC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:57
Key Takeaways

  • xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has raised $10 billion at a $200 billion valuation according to CNBC.
  • This represents a dramatic increase from its May 2024 valuation of $45 billion after a $6 billion Series B round.

xAI, the AI startup founded by Elon Musk in 2023 to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, including the Grok chatbot, has raised $10 billion at a valuation of $200 billion today, according to CNBC.

The funding round represents a dramatic escalation in the company’s valuation trajectory. In December 2024, the startup secured $6 billion in a Series B round at a $45 billion valuation, marking one of the fastest valuation increases in the history of AI venture funding.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xai-raises-10b-at-200b-valuation-says-cnbc/

