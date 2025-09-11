XBO Ventures invests $25 million in Rapyd’s $500 million Series F round

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:21
XBO Ventures, the investment arm of crypto exchange XBO.com, has invested $25 million in Rapyd’s $500 million Series F financing round, joining investors including Target Global, BlackRock Funds, Fidelity Management and others, as per the report shared with Finbold on September 11. 

Access to global fintech infrastructure

The deal provides XBO Ventures and its portfolio companies with priority access to Rapyd’s global fintech and payments infrastructure, which enables cross-border payments and financial services in multiple currencies and payment methods. 

Gaining access typically involves a competitive application process, but XBO.com clients will benefit from fast-tracked onboarding to integrate Rapyd’s services more quickly.

According to XBO Ventures, the investment strengthens its position in financial technology and supports its mission of backing infrastructure-driven solutions in the digital economy. The company aims to leverage the partnership to expand access to embedded finance and payment solutions for crypto-native companies and startups seeking global growth.

Rapyd, whose platform is already used worldwide to accept, send, and manage payments, is also preparing to expand its capabilities in the Web3 sector, including new use cases in cross-border payments, DeFi, and embedded finance.

