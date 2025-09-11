XBO Ventures Invests $25M in Rapyd’s $500M Series F Round

The investment enables XBO Ventures to incorporate cutting-edge financial solutions at scale by giving it and its portfolio firms priority access.

The investment division of XBO.com, XBO Ventures, has invested $25 million to Rapyd’s $500 million Series F fundraising round. Rapyd is a worldwide fintech platform that facilitates financial services and cross-border payments. The investment enables XBO Ventures to incorporate cutting-edge financial solutions at scale by giving it and its portfolio firms priority access to Rapyd’s worldwide array of fintech and payments infrastructure.

Additional investors included Dragoneer, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures, Spark Capital, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, BlackRock Funds, Target Global, General Catalyst, and Fidelity Management and Research Company.

This strategic $25 million investment supports XBO Ventures’ goal of assisting infrastructure-driven solutions in the digital economy and enhances the company’s standing in the financial technology sector. With this investment, XBO.com, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by XBO Ventures, has been incorporating into the Rapyd ecosystem options including crypto payment processing, liquidity services, and Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offers. These include of market making, OTC trading, deep liquidity pools, safe custodian solutions, fiat on/off ramps with IBAN integration, and corporate wallet management tools. In addition to offering XBO.com’s customers a streamlined onboarding procedure to Rapyd’s worldwide infrastructure, the long-term cooperation is anticipated to provide substantial advantages for both parties.

Lior Aizik, Co-founder and COO at XBO.com stated:

XBO Venture intends to use the funding to help startups and crypto-native businesses looking to grow internationally have faster access to integrated financing and payment solutions. Rapyd is also getting ready to introduce further Web3 innovations, including features that open up new applications in embedded finance, DeFi apps, and cross-border payments.

The collaboration with Rapyd is only one of many significant efforts to create a financial platform of the future that is based on speed, security, and accessibility.

XBO Ventures makes investments in initiatives that support our goal of creating a financial environment that is more transparent, effective, and safe. Through our regulated exchange platform, we provide technical infrastructure, market access, money, and strategic advice. The investing division of the well-known crypto trading company XBO.com is XBO Ventures.

One may build bold using Rapyd. With all the resources your company needs to develop payment, payout, and fintech experiences globally, you can liberate global commerce. Our payments network and robust fintech platform make it simple for Fortune 500 companies and aspirational tech and business startups to pay suppliers and receive payments from clients, both domestically and abroad.

