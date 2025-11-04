ExchangeDEX+
XDC Network and Myexchange to Host Exclusive Side Event at Singapore Fintech Festival: Redefining Digital Infrastructure yourPRstrategist is pleased to extend a special 20% discount to our community. Click HERE to register. Featuring keynotes and panels on institutional node staking, cross-market liquidity, next-generation exchange architecture and decentralized social media, the event fosters high-value networking among blockchain pioneers and investors. Singapore, Nov 03rd, 2025 — XDC Ecosystem Partners and Myexchange will host an invitation-only evening event, "Redefining Digital Infrastructure: Staking, Stability, and the Next Exchange Evolution," on November 13, 2025, at The Fullerton Bay Hotel during Singapore Fintech Festival week. The gathering will unite institutional investors, node operators, and blockchain leaders for in-depth panels on enterprise-grade node staking, cross-market liquidity, and fifth-generation exchange models, featuring speakers from XDC Network, Emurgo, Blockdaemon, Wintermute, and Miyi Exchange. Attendees will also enjoy targeted presentations on XDC staking mechanics, Miyi’s RWA-enabled platform, and OWN’s gamified decentralized social media, followed by a private investor&nbsp;mixer. “This isn’t just about the next blockchain cycle, it’s about building sustainable digital infrastructure that institutions can rely on,” said Sonny Mohanty, Head of Ventures &amp; Ecosystem Development at XDC Network. “From staking economics to next-gen exchanges, we’re moving beyond experimentation and into long-term value creation.” Registration: Reserve your spot on Eventbrite (20% discount&nbsp;applies) Date: Nov 13,&nbsp;2025 Venue: Fullerton Bay Hotel, 60 Collyer Quay Singapore 049326 AGENDA 18:30–19:00 | Registration &amp; Networking Reception Welcome drinks and introductions among investors, node operators, and ecosystem leaders. Event Host: Cecilia Wong&nbsp;(YPRS) 19:00–19:10 | Opening&nbsp;Remarks Speaker: Mr. Eddy Travia, Founder of Coinsilium “We’re not just witnessing a new asset class, we’re building its infrastructure.” 19:10–19:40 | Panel 1: “The New Yield Frontier: Institutional Opportunities in Node Staking and Cross-Market Liquidity” Moderator: Peter Huang Co-Founder XForge Speaker-1: Sonny Mohanty Head of Ventures &amp; Ecosystem Development @ XDC&nbsp;Network Speaker-2: Amarpreet Singh CSO &amp; Head of Investments Emurgo&nbsp;Group Speaker-3: Chen Shan Long Head of Strategic Investments XDC&nbsp;Ventures Speaker-4: Glenn Woo, Head of APAC at Blockdaemon 19:40–20:10 | Panel 2: “Next-Gen Exchange Architecture: Redefining Market Access and Liquidity” Moderator: Lucas Yang Head of Sales and Solution&nbsp;COBO Speaker-1: Jack Chia CEO Miyi&nbsp;Exchange Speaker-2: Moshe Chen Managing Director APAC Wintermute 20:10–20:30 | XDC presentation: Nodes Staking with&nbsp;Q&amp;A 20:30–20:45 | Miyi presentation: Generation-5 Exchanges 20:45–21:00 | OWN. presentation: Decentralized Social&nbsp;Media 21:00–22:00 | Networking &amp; Private Investor&nbsp;Mixer “Redefining Digital Infrastructure: Staking, Stability, and the Next Exchange Evolution” is a private evening of high-value networking and deal exploration — featuring fine wines, curated canapés, and meaningful dialogue among blockchain investors, builders, and partners. About XDC Network The XDC Network is an open-source, enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain platform focused on revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) and global trade finance. It uses EVM-compatible architecture and the XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism to offer high speed, scalability, and security for commercial use cases. The network's features, such as its hybrid architecture — allowing for both public and private subnets — make it suitable for highly regulated industries by striking a balance between transparency and control. About Myexchange Miyi Exchange is the first 5th-gen trading platform that fuses CEX performance, DEX transparency, and SaaS flexibility into one, versatile infrastructure. From retail users to institutional builders, Miyi is the gateway to real-world asset (RWA) trading, AI-optimized liquidity, and Web3 empowerment. MIYI digital asset platform provides trading, wallet storage, and price monitoring tools for over 150 cryptocurrencies. About OWN: ownapp is the next-gen Gamified Social Media App where creators compete for ranked content or moments weekly based on true merit, driven by real-time engagement and scarcity, receive earnings while owning their audience and content. XDC Network and Myexchange to Host Exclusive Side Event at Singapore Fintech Festival: Redefining Digital Infrastructure

yourPRstrategist is pleased to extend a special 20% discount to our community. Click HERE to register.

Featuring keynotes and panels on institutional node staking, cross-market liquidity, next-generation exchange architecture and decentralized social media, the event fosters high-value networking among blockchain pioneers and investors.

Singapore, Nov 03rd, 2025 — XDC Ecosystem Partners and Myexchange will host an invitation-only evening event, “Redefining Digital Infrastructure: Staking, Stability, and the Next Exchange Evolution,” on November 13, 2025, at The Fullerton Bay Hotel during Singapore Fintech Festival week.

The gathering will unite institutional investors, node operators, and blockchain leaders for in-depth panels on enterprise-grade node staking, cross-market liquidity, and fifth-generation exchange models, featuring speakers from XDC Network, Emurgo, Blockdaemon, Wintermute, and Miyi Exchange. Attendees will also enjoy targeted presentations on XDC staking mechanics, Miyi’s RWA-enabled platform, and OWN’s gamified decentralized social media, followed by a private investor mixer.

“This isn’t just about the next blockchain cycle, it’s about building sustainable digital infrastructure that institutions can rely on,” said Sonny Mohanty, Head of Ventures & Ecosystem Development at XDC Network. “From staking economics to next-gen exchanges, we’re moving beyond experimentation and into long-term value creation.”

Registration: Reserve your spot on Eventbrite (20% discount applies)

Date: Nov 13, 2025

Venue: Fullerton Bay Hotel, 60 Collyer Quay Singapore 049326

AGENDA

18:30–19:00 | Registration & Networking Reception

Welcome drinks and introductions among investors, node operators, and ecosystem leaders.

Event Host: Cecilia Wong (YPRS)

19:00–19:10 | Opening Remarks

Speaker: Mr. Eddy Travia, Founder of Coinsilium

“We’re not just witnessing a new asset class, we’re building its infrastructure.”

19:10–19:40 | Panel 1: “The New Yield Frontier: Institutional Opportunities in Node Staking and Cross-Market Liquidity”

Moderator: Peter Huang Co-Founder XForge

Speaker-1: Sonny Mohanty Head of Ventures & Ecosystem Development @ XDC Network

Speaker-2: Amarpreet Singh CSO & Head of Investments Emurgo Group

Speaker-3: Chen Shan Long Head of Strategic Investments XDC Ventures

Speaker-4: Glenn Woo, Head of APAC at Blockdaemon

19:40–20:10 | Panel 2: “Next-Gen Exchange Architecture: Redefining Market Access and Liquidity”

Moderator: Lucas Yang Head of Sales and Solution COBO

Speaker-1: Jack Chia CEO Miyi Exchange

Speaker-2: Moshe Chen Managing Director APAC Wintermute

20:10–20:30 | XDC presentation: Nodes Staking with Q&A

20:30–20:45 | Miyi presentation: Generation-5 Exchanges

20:45–21:00 | OWN. presentation: Decentralized Social Media

21:00–22:00 | Networking & Private Investor Mixer

“Redefining Digital Infrastructure: Staking, Stability, and the Next Exchange Evolution” is a private evening of high-value networking and deal exploration — featuring fine wines, curated canapés, and meaningful dialogue among blockchain investors, builders, and partners.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain platform focused on revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) and global trade finance. It uses EVM-compatible architecture and the XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism to offer high speed, scalability, and security for commercial use cases. The network’s features, such as its hybrid architecture — allowing for both public and private subnets — make it suitable for highly regulated industries by striking a balance between transparency and control.

About Myexchange

Miyi Exchange is the first 5th-gen trading platform that fuses CEX performance, DEX transparency, and SaaS flexibility into one, versatile infrastructure. From retail users to institutional builders, Miyi is the gateway to real-world asset (RWA) trading, AI-optimized liquidity, and Web3 empowerment. MIYI digital asset platform provides trading, wallet storage, and price monitoring tools for over 150 cryptocurrencies.

About OWN:

ownapp is the next-gen Gamified Social Media App where creators compete for ranked content or moments weekly based on true merit, driven by real-time engagement and scarcity, receive earnings while owning their audience and content.

XDC Network and Myexchange to Host Exclusive Side Event at Singapore Fintech Festival: Redefining… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

