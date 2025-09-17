XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 12:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744-0.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.43%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.000239+0.33%

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire

Founded in 2024 by 22-year-old Paris-born entrepreneur Raphaël Pena, proprietary trading firm XFunded has announced the expansion of its activities in Dubai and its growing collaborations with leading trading influencers across Europe and social media platforms.

XFunded provides traders with access to capital ranging from $10,000 to $300,000 through its evaluation model, while offering payout solutions that are processed within 48 hours. In its first year of operation, the company reports having distributed more than $1.2 million in trader payouts.

In 2024, XFunded’s customer support team was officially recognized for its responsiveness, setting a new benchmark in the prop firm sector. By 2025, the firm had been voted among the most trusted prop firms by trading influencers on Telegram and Instagram, confirming its position as a partner of choice for content creators who share their trading activity online.

Business Model and Rules

Once funded, traders can access accounts on MT5 or cTrader, with no spreads or trading commissions and support available 24/7.

According to the company, around 35% of its revenue is allocated to client payouts, a figure which has emerged as an industry average for balancing trader profitability with firm sustainability.

Collaborations and Success Stories

XFunded’s growth has been supported by collaborations with traders and influencers across Europe:

  • Matthieu Pothier (MattFX) — A French trader who previously documented his results with another prop firm, MattFX has since joined XFunded. Within three months, he reported over $38,000 in withdrawals and currently manages $500,000 in validated capital.
  • Angelo (@anghietto) — A Spanish entrepreneur and trader who had already generated significant profits with personal capital before moving to prop firms. He became an official partner of XFunded in late 2024 and currently manages multiple funded accounts, generating consistent monthly results.
  • Andrea Giudice — An Italian entrepreneur, trader, and educator, recognized as one of the early adopters of prop firm models in Europe. Shortly after XFunded’s launch, he introduced the firm to his network, helping over 150 clients secure funded accounts. To date, his collaboration has led to over $450,000 in payouts for his students.

These partnerships highlight XFunded’s strategy of working with educators and community leaders to make funded trading accessible to a wider audience.

Looking Ahead

XFunded plans to continue expanding its partnerships with influencers and trading educators in 2025 while strengthening its technology offering and payout infrastructure.

About XFunded

XFunded is a prop trading firm founded in 2024 and headquartered in Dubai. Dedicated to empowering traders with the capital, tools, and freedom to succeed, the firm provides access to funded accounts from $10,000 up to $1,000,000. XFunded stands out with its no-time-limit challenges and innovative profit structures, which include up to a 90% profit split from the second payout. Currently, XFunded serves over 3,000 active traders across more than 50 countries and has paid out over $1.2 million. Traders benefit from industry-standard platforms like MT5 and cTrader, zero spreads, and no trading commissions. The firm also offers 24/7 customer support, recognized as among the best in the industry.

For more information, users can visit https://x-funded.com

Contact

CEO XFunded
XFunded
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/xfunded-expands-in-dubai-strengthening-collaborations-with-trading-influencers-across-europe/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Union
U$0.013858-12.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.37%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000363+7.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,170.69-0.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2587-0.42%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?