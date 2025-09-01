XHunt launches innovative Leaderboard, implementing dual evaluation of “content and chain”

PANews reported on September 1st that XHunt officially announced its partnership with Mantle and Chaineye to launch Hunter Leaderboard, a Web3 content and influence platform. The event also kicked off the inaugural InfluenceFi Hunters Gala, offering a total prize pool of 30,000 MNT (approximately $40,000 USD) to reward original and high-quality creators. The event will support on-chain behavioral analysis and AI-powered content filtering, running from August 29th to September 19th. Powered by XHunt's advanced tweet analysis and anti-brush detection technology, Hunter Leaderboard rewards original creators who bring real value to the community.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.