Xi Jinping speaks with US President Trump on the phone

PANews reported on September 19th that President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Trump by phone tonight. They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of China-US relations in the next phase. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of China-US relations. China and the US can achieve mutual success and common prosperity, benefiting both countries and the world. To realize this vision, both sides must meet each other halfway and make efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. The recent consultations between the two teams demonstrated the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity. The two sides can continue to properly address outstanding issues in the relationship and strive for a win-win outcome. The US should refrain from taking unilateral trade restrictive measures to prevent undermining the achievements achieved through multiple rounds of consultations. China's position on the TikTok issue is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of businesses and welcomes them to conduct commercial negotiations based on market rules and reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests. China hopes that the US will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States.PANews reported on September 19th that President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Trump by phone tonight. They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of China-US relations in the next phase. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of China-US relations. China and the US can achieve mutual success and common prosperity, benefiting both countries and the world. To realize this vision, both sides must meet each other halfway and make efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. The recent consultations between the two teams demonstrated the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity. The two sides can continue to properly address outstanding issues in the relationship and strive for a win-win outcome. The US should refrain from taking unilateral trade restrictive measures to prevent undermining the achievements achieved through multiple rounds of consultations. China's position on the TikTok issue is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of businesses and welcomes them to conduct commercial negotiations based on market rules and reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests. China hopes that the US will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States.

Xi Jinping speaks with US President Trump on the phone

By: PANews
2025/09/19 22:58
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-1.34%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003052-7.40%
Xi Token
XI$0.001306+4.31%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10509-3.33%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.016-3.61%

PANews reported on September 19th that President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Trump by phone tonight. They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of China-US relations in the next phase. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of China-US relations. China and the US can achieve mutual success and common prosperity, benefiting both countries and the world. To realize this vision, both sides must meet each other halfway and make efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. The recent consultations between the two teams demonstrated the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity. The two sides can continue to properly address outstanding issues in the relationship and strive for a win-win outcome. The US should refrain from taking unilateral trade restrictive measures to prevent undermining the achievements achieved through multiple rounds of consultations. China's position on the TikTok issue is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of businesses and welcomes them to conduct commercial negotiations based on market rules and reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests. China hopes that the US will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury