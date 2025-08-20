Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027

Chinese multinational tech company Xiaomi declared plans to take on Tesla and BYD in the European EV market by 2027, following stellar sales in Q2 2025. Xiaomi’s President, Lu Weibing, said the company’s business model in China could be applied globally, including in Europe.

President Lu said the company’s quarterly revenue rose by 31%, riding on the success of its second EV, which was launched during the summer. He mentioned that this helped counter dwindling smartphone demand. However, Lu pointed out that the company was still researching European expansion to prepare for the 2027 entry. Xiaomi delivered more than 81K cars in Q2 2025 to set a new quarterly record, but it is still struggling to meet the domestic demand.

The tech company also disclosed that it was concerned about the 48% tariff rate on its exports to Europe, including the base 10% import duty. The exports will also be subject to additional 35% to 38% countervailing levies. The EU imposed these measures in response to what it termed as unfair government subsidies given to Chinese EV manufacturers.

Lu says there is no specific product plan yet

President Lu said his company did not have a specific product plan yet, but research and preparations were underway for Europe’s expansion by 2027. However, he pointed out that the company’s EV division expects to become profitable in H2 2025 despite recording losses of up to 300 million Yuan (~$41.77M).

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that Chinese EV makers like Xiaomi were far ahead in cost, in-car technology, and quality. According to the Cryptopolitan, Farley admitted that the affordability of Chinese EVs had disrupted the industry as their products slowly gained global recognition.

President Lu shared a photo on Weibo on July 5, showing the SU7 Ultra with German license plates. He pointed out that this was his company’s first experimental EV to be registered in Europe. However, the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, said on July 2 that the company would prioritize meeting domestic delivery demand before getting ready for overseas markets by 2027. The company is facing a severe shortage in the local market, with delivery wait times for the SU7 and the YU7 reaching 41 weeks and 58 weeks, respectively.

Xiaomi’s EV division delivers over $2B in Q2 revenue

According to Xiaomi’s financial report, the company’s EV business generated nearly $2.87 billion (~RMB 20.6B) in Q2 2025, a 13.81% increase from Q1 and a 232.26% increase YoY. The company’s gross margin was 26.4% in Q2, up from 23.2% in Q1 and about 15.4% in the same period in 2024.

The company said it would continue advancing its human-car-home strategy despite recording operating losses of $41.2 million in Q2. However, President Lu believes his company’s auto business will turn profitable in H2 2026. The company has invested over RMB 30 billion (~$4.17B) in the past three years, and it hopes to build on the SU7’s market momentum to advance its automaking ambitions.

Lu also explained that his company was not interested in price wars, saying that Xiaomi targeted total revenue growth of over 30% in 2025. The Cryptopolitan reported that Beijing stepped in to end the price wars in June, although demand for Xiaomi’s products was strong enough for the company to avoid the brutal price cut chaos that squeezed margins. The company’s overall net revenue almost doubled, cementing its position in the EV industry.

Xiaomi’s market value has increased by over $120 billion over the past 12 months. The company aims to deliver 350K units by the end of 2025 and has so far achieved nearly 53% of its 2025 delivery goals. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, recently said he wanted to purchase a Xiaomi car since the Xiaomi CEO showed him the YU7 SUV back in June. Huang added that Xiaomi cars had beautiful designs and incredible technology.

