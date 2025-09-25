Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 01:40
Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets.

The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, which will sell for 649 euros ($766) and 799 euros.

These prices fit with the company’s approach of offering phones packed with advanced features while keeping costs lower than competitors. The new devices come with three-camera setups, large 6.83-inch screens, and powerful batteries. The company hopes these features will help the phones compete against Samsung’s popular A series phones and premium S Series models.

When looking at Samsung’s pricing, their S25 phone starts at 799 euros in Germany, while their most expensive model, the S25 Ultra, costs 1,249 euros to start.

“The 15T is basically an affordable flagship with high-end features but priced half a notch down from the top-tier premium devices,” said Bryan Ma from International Data Corporation, who studies the device market.

In recent years, the Chinese company has grown beyond just phones. They now make everything from washing machines to electric cars and sell products in many different countries.

Within Europe, the company has become the third-biggest phone seller, trailing only Samsung and Apple. They achieved this position by offering both expensive and mid-priced phones that challenge the two leading brands.

Xiaomi 15 phones are already available internationally

Earlier this year, the company brought its pricier Xiaomi 15 phones to international buyers. Back in China, they are getting ready to show off their 17 series phones, which will be their top-of-the-line products.

“Xiaomi 15T is another important step for Xiaomi in its premiumization strategy, particularly trying to capture the slightly more budget-sensitive, spec-focused buyers that still opt for a high-end device,” explained Runar Bjorhovde, who works as an analyst at Canalys.

“One of Xiaomi’s major strategic focuses is taking on the high-end,” he added.

The company announced bigger plans on Wednesday beyond just phones. They revealed the worldwide launch of their Mijia brand, which makes home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.

This strategy copies what Samsung has done successfully. The South Korean company sells many different products around the world, from home appliances to phones and televisions.

The move puts pressure on other companies in these markets because of how the Chinese firm operates. They typically offer good quality products at prices that undercut competitors.

“Xiaomi naturally puts the pressure on any competitor in the sectors that it enters, given its operating model of aggressively priced yet good quality products,” Ma explained.

