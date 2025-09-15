Xiaomi targets Apple with new flagship smartphone to challenge the iPhone 17

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 20:30
Propy
PRO$0.7092-9.81%

Xiaomi Corp is accelerating the launch of its flagship smartphone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max series, skipping the 16 series in a bid to challenge the iPhone 17 in the premium smartphone market. The company’s sales in the premium smartphone segment grew by 55% in the first and second quarters this year. 

Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, showed the company’s ambition, noting that they want to be measured against Apple’s smartphone. He hopes to be the biggest competitor to Apple, which has dominated the market with at least 62% in premium smartphone markets. 

Xiaomi 17 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to launch globally this Friday, with refreshed updates to the iPhone 16. Counterpoint Research defines a premium smartphone as a device priced at $600 and above, and Apple is the dominant brand in the sector. The research revealed that the Chinese tech company has grown rapidly in the first half of this year, with 55% in sales, although it holds a small market share globally. 

Some industry experts have noted that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max are well placed to compete locally as Apple’s iPhone Air faces delays in China. President Lu Weibing reiterated the company’s strategy in a post on Weibo. 

Weibing noted that the new series will arrive this month with updates on all the 17 series, including Xiaomi Mi 17, Xiaomi Mi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 17 Pro Max. He also noted that the price tag will remain even for additional quantities, and will also be the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

He highlighted that the company has invested over 100 billion yuan in research and development over the last five years. He added that the investment will increase to 200 billion yuan in the next five years. 

Xiaomi stock climbs 1.9% as it targets Apple’s iPhone 17

Bryan Ma, an analyst at IDC, noted that jumping to the 17 series shows that Xiaomi is confident enough to say that it can be as good as Apple, which is highly regarded in China. He added that in the first half of 2025, 10% of Xiaomi smartphone shipments in China were priced above $600, compared to almost none in 2019. 

The strategy shows that Xiaomi is determined to establish itself in the premium smartphone segment, where profits are higher compared to the general segment. However, Apple’s dominance remains firm worldwide but may face a direct challenge with Xiaomi’s rising sales in China, which are poised to increase after the release of the 17 series.

The Chinese tech company’s stock price is up 1.9%, trading at $56.20, with a day range of $54.90 – $56.50. The stock has grown by 6.34% in the past 30 days and has a positive YTD of 65.29%, showing a growth in investor confidence in the HK-listed security. 

Apple Inc., on the other hand, has registered a 1.76% rise, trading at $234, with a day range of $229.02 – $234.51. The stock has also registered a negative YTD of 6.53% ahead of the iPhone 17 release set for Friday. The negative YTD has been affected mainly by the Trump tariffs, which have affected the company’s global supply chain.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01854-0.48%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.545-1.78%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01941-0.81%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.06305-1.19%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003883-1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.010105-5.47%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"