Xinhua News Agency: my country plans to amend the Cybersecurity Law to strengthen legal responsibilities

PANews reported on September 8th that Xinhua News Agency reported that my country plans to amend the Cybersecurity Law to strengthen legal responsibilities. The Cybersecurity Law is a foundational law in the field of cybersecurity. On September 8th, the draft amendment to the Cybersecurity Law was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first review. This revision is problem-oriented, focusing on strengthening legal responsibilities for cybersecurity; maintaining a systematic approach, strengthening the organic connection with relevant laws such as the Data Security Law, the Personal Information Protection Law, and the Administrative Penalty Law; and adhering to a categorized approach, scientifically defining legal responsibilities for different types of violations, such as network operation security and network information security.

