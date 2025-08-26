XLM Crashes Through Support as Volume Doubles in 24 Hours

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 19:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.465-1.91%
U
U$0.0124-0.80%
Waves
WAVES$1.184-0.04%
Stellar
XLM$0.3899-1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.122-1.92%

Stellar’s native token XLM faced intense pressure over the past 24 hours, plunging from a session high of $0.398 to a low of $0.380. The 5% swing unfolded amid heavy sell-side activity, with the most dramatic capitulation striking on Aug. 25 at 19:00 UTC, when prices tumbled from $0.393 to $0.387. That move coincided with a surge of 46.16 million tokens changing hands—well above the daily average—effectively locking in $0.393 as a formidable resistance zone.

The selloff reached its peak just an hour later as XLM tested the $0.380 support level on unprecedented trading volume of 95.27 million tokens, confirming the level as a critical line of defense for bulls. Despite the pressure, the token rebounded into the close, clawing back to $0.389 by the end of the session and underscoring the resilience of buyer demand at the $0.380 floor.

Market sentiment is being shaped by broader developments as well. A recently filed U.S.-based crypto ETF aims to spotlight homegrown digital assets, including Stellar, potentially opening the door to new waves of institutional capital. At the same time, technical patterns suggest that XLM is coiling beneath a major resistance level near $0.50, with traders eyeing the possibility of a breakout if momentum shifts back to the upside.

Intraday trading action highlighted this tension. Between 07:20 and 08:19 UTC on Aug. 26, XLM navigated a narrow band between $0.387 and $0.392, logging a modest 0.18% gain from its session open. The brief rally to $0.392 was powered by bursts of high-volume buying, but profit-taking capped momentum. With volumes surging 115% on the day to $402 million, the clash between heavy selling pressure and potential whale accumulation remains the defining narrative for Stellar’s near-term trajectory.

XLM/USD (TradingView)
Technical Indicators Analysis
  • Price battlefield: $0.018 representing a brutal 5% war zone from $0.398 maximum to $0.380 minimum during the 24-hour combat period.
  • Volume nuclear explosion: 95.27 million units detonating at $0.380 support bunker, 115% above average trading ammunition.
  • Resistance fortress: Impenetrable wall established at $0.393 with 46.16 million unit volume confirmation artillery.
  • Support stronghold: Mission-critical demand fortress confirmed at $0.380 with massive volume validation firepower.
  • Recovery offensive: Systematic advance toward $0.389 following support test with strategically decreasing volume.
  • Intraday chaos: 5% volatility range indicating extreme market warfare and institutional battle activity.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/xlm-crashes-through-support-as-volume-doubles-in-24-hours

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000305+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Share
A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012106-1.57%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9118-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC

High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US