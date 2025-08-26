XLM Crashes Through Support as Volume Doubles in 24 Hours

Stellar’s native token XLM faced intense pressure over the past 24 hours, plunging from a session high of $0.398 to a low of $0.380. The 5% swing unfolded amid heavy sell-side activity, with the most dramatic capitulation striking on Aug. 25 at 19:00 UTC, when prices tumbled from $0.393 to $0.387. That move coincided with a surge of 46.16 million tokens changing hands—well above the daily average—effectively locking in $0.393 as a formidable resistance zone.

The selloff reached its peak just an hour later as XLM tested the $0.380 support level on unprecedented trading volume of 95.27 million tokens, confirming the level as a critical line of defense for bulls. Despite the pressure, the token rebounded into the close, clawing back to $0.389 by the end of the session and underscoring the resilience of buyer demand at the $0.380 floor.

Market sentiment is being shaped by broader developments as well. A recently filed U.S.-based crypto ETF aims to spotlight homegrown digital assets, including Stellar, potentially opening the door to new waves of institutional capital. At the same time, technical patterns suggest that XLM is coiling beneath a major resistance level near $0.50, with traders eyeing the possibility of a breakout if momentum shifts back to the upside.

Intraday trading action highlighted this tension. Between 07:20 and 08:19 UTC on Aug. 26, XLM navigated a narrow band between $0.387 and $0.392, logging a modest 0.18% gain from its session open. The brief rally to $0.392 was powered by bursts of high-volume buying, but profit-taking capped momentum. With volumes surging 115% on the day to $402 million, the clash between heavy selling pressure and potential whale accumulation remains the defining narrative for Stellar’s near-term trajectory.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.