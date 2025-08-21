XLM Suffers 3% Decline as Intensified Selling Pressure Grips Markets

XLM slipped into a pronounced bearish trajectory over the past 24 hours, trading between $0.39 and $0.40 and breaking below key support levels. The token’s volatility intensified during the final trading hours of Aug. 20, when prices fell from $0.40 to $0.39, marking a decisive breach of support that had previously provided buying momentum. The move signals continued pressure on the asset despite its attempts to consolidate around the $0.40 threshold.

Trading data revealed heightened distribution activity, with turnover hitting 45.04 million during the 13:00 session—well above the 24-hour average. The spike in volume underscores notable institutional participation in the sell-off, amplifying downward momentum. XLM’s failure to hold above resistance levels and its breach of multiple intraday supports point to bearish conditions likely persisting in the near term.

The weakness in XLM comes despite constructive ecosystem news. The Stellar Development Foundation recently committed capital to U.K.-based tokenization firm Archax, underscoring its long-term growth strategy. Still, broader market conditions weighed heavily, with bitcoin holding near $113,500 while altcoins faced corrective pressure, leaving XLM exposed to continued downside risk.

Technical Indicators Signal Continued Fragility

Price breached decisively beneath the established $0.39 support level that had previously provided accumulation interest.

Volume surged dramatically during steepest decline phases, with 4.92 million recorded at 14:17—the highest single-minute reading.

Failed to establish meaningful support above the $0.39 psychological level throughout the session.

Persistent lower peaks pattern indicates accelerating downward momentum remains intact.

Zero volume recorded at 14:20 suggests potential capitulation amongst market participants.

XLM/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.