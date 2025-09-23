xMoney Expands Global Payment Capabilities on Sui Network



Iris Coleman



xMoney partners with Sui to enhance global payments using XMN, aiming to revolutionize cross-border transactions with fast and cost-effective solutions.











xMoney is set to revolutionize the landscape of global payments by leveraging the Sui network’s capabilities, according to a recent announcement from the company. This strategic expansion aims to offer merchants and users an efficient and seamless way to conduct transactions worldwide.

Driving Cross-Border Payment Innovation

For years, xMoney has been a pioneer in bridging traditional finance with Web3 technology. The company’s recent decision to expand its operations to the Sui network signifies a major step forward. This move introduces the XMN token, designed to power xMoney’s global financial platform and facilitate a wide array of financial activities.

The deployment of XMN on Sui is expected to enhance the payment infrastructure by offering merchant incentives and user benefits. Features include tiered fee reductions, referral bonuses, loyalty rewards, and governance participation, all aimed at increasing platform adoption.

Choosing Sui for Scalability

xMoney’s decision to build on the Sui network is influenced by Sui’s advanced architecture, which supports near-instant transaction finality and low, stable fees. These features are crucial for handling high-volume payments efficiently, allowing merchants to scale operations globally. Furthermore, Sui’s zkLogin innovation facilitates seamless user onboarding by enabling blockchain interactions using familiar credentials like Google or Apple.

Greg Siourounis, Co-Founder and CEO of xMoney, highlighted these advantages in a recent X Spaces session with Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs. They discussed how Sui’s infrastructure aligns with xMoney’s vision of accessible, borderless payments.

Strengthening the Sui Ecosystem

xMoney’s integration with Sui is not its first foray into the ecosystem. The company’s technology already underpins the xPortal, which launched the first-ever payment card on Sui. This development underscores the potential for future innovations and has sparked significant interest within the community.

In a further discussion on X Spaces, Greg Siourounis and Kostas Chalkias, Mysten Labs’ Chief Cryptographer, explored the evolution of payment rails across ecosystems, emphasizing the transformative impact of xMoney’s expansion.

Future Prospects

The introduction of XMN marks the beginning of a new era for both xMoney and the Sui network. As xMoney’s tools gain traction among merchants and users, the XMN token is expected to grow in utility, creating a symbiotic relationship between payment flows and token usage.

Future initiatives include deeper integration with DeFi protocols, expansion of card programs beyond Europe, and the development of compliant stablecoin infrastructure for both institutional and retail use. xMoney also plans to explore new markets in Asia and the U.S., enhancing Sui’s visibility as a robust network for global-scale payments.

With its strategic expansion on Sui, xMoney is poised to realize its vision of borderless payments, bringing it closer to reality.

For more information, visit the Sui blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



