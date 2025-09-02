xMoney Expands to Sui to Boost Payments and Merchant Reach

TLDR :

xMoney integrates with Sui, improving payment speed and multi-chain merchant access globally.

zkLogin allows users to access blockchain services using social accounts for simpler onboarding.

Merchants gain DeFi liquidity and capital to scale their operations efficiently and securely.

Expansion strengthens xMoney’s global multi-chain ecosystem while maintaining MultiversX partnerships.



xMoney has expanded to the Sui blockchain to accelerate payments and merchant adoption. The move provides faster infrastructure, broader liquidity pools, and cross-border payment tools.

Sui’s zkLogin simplifies blockchain onboarding through social accounts like Google or Apple. The expansion complements MultiversX partnerships while enabling global reach.

Sui Integration Boosts Efficiency and Liquidity

Sui offers deep liquidity, scalable infrastructure, and fast transaction processing for users and merchants.

These capabilities reduce delays and improve operational efficiency. Besides speed, Sui grants access to DeFi liquidity pools, supporting business growth and funding.

xPortal, a DeFi super app powered by xMoney, recently issued the first Sui-based payment card. This demonstrates practical adoption and ecosystem integration. Moreover, zkLogin allows users to join blockchain networks without complex wallets or private keys.

The integration opens additional capital sources for merchants, enabling faster cash flow and cross-chain customer access. Additionally, broader ecosystem participation allows businesses to leverage Sui’s DeFi financing while expanding revenue streams.

Benefits and Considerations for Users and Merchants

Merchants benefit from access to new capital and DeFi liquidity, improving financial flexibility.

Consequently, businesses can scale efficiently across multiple blockchain networks. Users gain staking, loyalty rewards, governance, and continued cashback in EGLD while exploring Sui utilities.

However, managing multiple ecosystems introduces complexity and potential regulatory uncertainty.

Adoption depends on merchant and user willingness to transition to new tools. Despite these risks, stronger liquidity and cross-chain exposure support long-term sustainability and platform resilience.

xMoney emphasized that this expansion does not replace MultiversX but complements its ecosystem. EGLD rewards, merchant solutions, and xPortal partnerships remain active. Hence, global expansion balances growth with continued support for the original community

