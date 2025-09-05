xMoney Introduces XMN as New Token Powering Its Ecosystem and the Future of Payments

The financial payments industry just got a major upgrade. xMoney, the pioneering payments company, is entering a new era with the launch of its XMN token, bolstering the company’s token utility and accelerating the expansion of its ecosystem.

The token launch provides strategic new benefits for token holders and the infrastructure for xMoney to rapidly deploy its plans for high-volume scalability.

While the company’s roots remain strong in MultiversX, it plans to expand to different ecosystems where merchants, developers, and users are building, allowing for faster settlements, lower fees, and smoother payment flows for merchants and users.

XMN is being introduced to meet xMoney’s revised scaling demands and to support its new infrastructure, allowing its high-volume payments system to expand without interruption and fuel its mission of delivering financial products to the world economy.

Unlike most tokens, XMN has been designed to comply with the European Union (EU) MiCA regulatory framework since its inception, making it one of the first tokens in Europe built for a long-term, regulated future.

XMN powers the xMoney ecosystem by creating value for every participant, specifically designed to drive both engagement and rewards:

Business utility features: Token-based benefits for merchants that include tiered fee reductions based on XMN staking or holdings, referral bonuses for onboarding new merchants, and specific platform feature unlocks tied to specific staking thresholds.

Loyalty program: A renewed user-facing loyalty system that rewards users based on engagement and transaction activity, enables redemption of loyalty points earned through XMN, and boosts rewards for long-term holders and stakers.

Governance participation: Staked token holders can vote on platform proposals – excluding those tied directly to xMoney’s corporate decisions – promoting decentralized community input on the platform’s features and roadmap.

Early feature access: Users who stake XMN receive early access to beta features, promotional campaigns, and new platform functionalities.

Ecosystem growth: As a multi-purpose token, XMN drives merchant and user engagement, increases the “stickiness” of the platform, and enhances xMoney’s platform utility through staking and active participation.

XMN has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, ensuring predictability and preventing uncontrolled inflation. The upgraded token model links the token utility directly with merchant incentives and loyalty rewards – combining compliance and global reach.

As more merchants transact with xMoney, the flow of fees increases, creating a feedback loop between business growth and token usage. The improved tokenomics of XMN are then better able to support:

High transaction volume across fiat and crypto.

Meaningful utility throughout the payment lifecycle.

A transparent, long-term economic model.

As the xMoney platform evolves into a full-stack fiat and crypto payment ecosystem, XMN will enable value by aligning incentives with real platform activity that’s designed to scale with usage – a model more practical for real-world adoption.

“Innovation isn’t a single step – it’s a constant evolution. XMN is our latest leap forward: a bridge between trust and innovation, unifying payments, DeFi, and loyalty in a single interoperable layer built to adapt and endure. With XMN, we’re showing that real-world adoption is possible, that businesses and users can connect seamlessly, and that money transfers can be redefined for the future.” – Greg Siourounis, xMoney Co-Founder & CEO

By combining compliance, utility, and multi-ecosystem growth, XMN positions xMoney as the financial platform of the future.



Learn more about the XMN tokenomics and how the future of money is xMoney.

About xMoney

xMoney is a pioneering payments company with strategic European licenses that aims to offer a seamless, secure, and future-focused payments ecosystem combining unique product focus, cutting-edge technology and strong compliance.

Website | X | Blog | Telegram |