XPL Open Interest Surges to Record High

By: Coinstats
2025/09/28 12:28
MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 07:45 MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025, with its presale live, alongside updates from Cat in a Dog's World and Cheems. Massive rewards, ROI, and excitement await. What if the next meme coin you overlooked turns into the ticket to life-changing wealth? Cryptocurrency is no stranger to wild stories, and MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025 with its explosive presale live right now. While Cat in a Dog's World makes waves with quirky utility and Cheems continues to ride meme culture hype, all eyes are shifting toward MoonBull. This project is not just promising, it is roaring with urgency, dangling the lowest entry prices and exclusive rewards before the rocket takes off. Miss the presale, and the chance may never return. This article will cover all 3 coins: MoonBull, Cat in a Dog's World, and Cheems. 95% APY Staking and Referral Goldmine: MoonBull Exclusive Rewards You Cannot Ignore At Stage 10, MoonBull lights up the presale stage with one of the boldest features in any meme coin presale to date, a fixed 95% APY staking program that fuels both dreams and passive growth. Imagine staking directly from your dashboard with no hurdles, watching rewards stack daily, and having the freedom to unstake at your discretion. With 14.68 million $MOBU tokens reserved solely for this pool, the design encourages long-term holding without shackling your liquidity. The best part? There's no minimum stake. Even small holders can ride this rocket to the stars. But that's not the only showstopper. MoonBull's referral system is shaking the ground of upcoming crypto presales in 2025. Share your code and watch magic unfold: your invitee gets 15% more tokens while you earn 15% of their purchase instantly. Bigger ambitions? Top referrers also…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:46
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:46
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. 'The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,' said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  'As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group's continued expansion of crypto offerings,' said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. 'The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.

PANews2025/09/28 13:43
PANews2025/09/28 13:43
