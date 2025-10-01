XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions.
Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000;
Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.