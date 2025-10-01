XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions.

Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000;

Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).