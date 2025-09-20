The post XRP and DOGE ETFs Smash Records With $54.7M Combined Day-One Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the payments-focused XRP XRP$3.0023 and the top meme token, dogecoin DOGE$0.2657, debuted in the U.S. on Thursday with a bang, drawing significant trading volume. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, listed on Cboe under the ticker XRPR, registered a trading volume of $37.7 million, marking the largest debut volume of any ETF launch this year, according to data shared by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. This first-day tally outpaced the previous record holder, Dan Ives’ Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES), signaling strong investor appetite for alternative investment vehicles linked to coins beyond bitcoin BTC$115,481.16 and ether (ETH). XRP’s market capitalization recently surpassed that of traditional banking giant Citigroup. Furthermore, Ripple, the company behind XRP, which facilitates cross-border transactions, has applied for a banking license in the U.S. Traders also embraced the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, which generated a first-day volume of $17 million. This placed DOJE among the top five ETF debuts of the year. DOJE’s strong performance is notable given Dogecoin’s reputation as a non-serious memecoin. The successful start to these two ETFs follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to approve a new, streamlined listing standard for crypto ETFs, reducing approval times to about 75 days from 240 days. First-day net inflow figures are expected to be released later Friday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/xrp-and-doge-etfs-smash-records-with-usd54-million-combined-day-one-volumeThe post XRP and DOGE ETFs Smash Records With $54.7M Combined Day-One Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the payments-focused XRP XRP$3.0023 and the top meme token, dogecoin DOGE$0.2657, debuted in the U.S. on Thursday with a bang, drawing significant trading volume. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, listed on Cboe under the ticker XRPR, registered a trading volume of $37.7 million, marking the largest debut volume of any ETF launch this year, according to data shared by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. This first-day tally outpaced the previous record holder, Dan Ives’ Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES), signaling strong investor appetite for alternative investment vehicles linked to coins beyond bitcoin BTC$115,481.16 and ether (ETH). XRP’s market capitalization recently surpassed that of traditional banking giant Citigroup. Furthermore, Ripple, the company behind XRP, which facilitates cross-border transactions, has applied for a banking license in the U.S. Traders also embraced the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, which generated a first-day volume of $17 million. This placed DOJE among the top five ETF debuts of the year. DOJE’s strong performance is notable given Dogecoin’s reputation as a non-serious memecoin. The successful start to these two ETFs follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to approve a new, streamlined listing standard for crypto ETFs, reducing approval times to about 75 days from 240 days. First-day net inflow figures are expected to be released later Friday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/xrp-and-doge-etfs-smash-records-with-usd54-million-combined-day-one-volume

XRP and DOGE ETFs Smash Records With $54.7M Combined Day-One Volume

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:29
Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the payments-focused XRP XRP$3.0023 and the top meme token, dogecoin DOGE$0.2657, debuted in the U.S. on Thursday with a bang, drawing significant trading volume.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, listed on Cboe under the ticker XRPR, registered a trading volume of $37.7 million, marking the largest debut volume of any ETF launch this year, according to data shared by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

This first-day tally outpaced the previous record holder, Dan Ives’ Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES), signaling strong investor appetite for alternative investment vehicles linked to coins beyond bitcoin BTC$115,481.16 and ether (ETH).

XRP’s market capitalization recently surpassed that of traditional banking giant Citigroup. Furthermore, Ripple, the company behind XRP, which facilitates cross-border transactions, has applied for a banking license in the U.S.

Traders also embraced the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, which generated a first-day volume of $17 million. This placed DOJE among the top five ETF debuts of the year.

DOJE’s strong performance is notable given Dogecoin’s reputation as a non-serious memecoin.

The successful start to these two ETFs follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to approve a new, streamlined listing standard for crypto ETFs, reducing approval times to about 75 days from 240 days.

First-day net inflow figures are expected to be released later Friday.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/xrp-and-doge-etfs-smash-records-with-usd54-million-combined-day-one-volume

