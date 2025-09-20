With the impending launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the DOT Miners project has become a popular choice for retail investors.With the impending launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the DOT Miners project has become a popular choice for retail investors.

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are About to Launch, Offering New Opportunities for Investors

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:30
XRP
XRP$2.9736-1.45%
Polkadot
DOT$4.358-3.17%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26574-1.85%
With the impending launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the DOT Miners project has become a popular choice for retail investors.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1441+1.05%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0811-0.97%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Share
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.013566-4.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03993+2.14%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1617-19.55%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005272+3.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-1.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.