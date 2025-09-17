XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Ready to Debut Under SEC Oversight

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:27
  • Spot XRP ETF to launch Sept. 18 with 80% XRP allocation, SEC filing shows.
  • REX-Osprey ETFs built under 1940 Act to boost transparency and protections.
  • Dogecoin ETF also set to debut on Sept. 18, mirroring XRP product’s structure.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds are gearing up to launch the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to XRP, with trading set to begin on September 18. 

The product, named the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR), will debut alongside a parallel Dogecoin ETF (ticker: DOJE), marking a significant expansion of regulated crypto investment vehicles in the U.S.

XRP ETF Structure and Allocations

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the XRPR ETF will allocate at least 80% of assets directly into XRP and related instruments, giving investors transparent spot exposure. The structure allows up to 40% of the portfolio to include other ETFs with XRP exposure, creating a diversified framework that still centers on XRP price performance.

Related: REX-Osprey Files for Second-Ever BNB Staking ETF, Helps in BNB’s 3% Rebound

The ETF may also hold other crypto-linked exchange-traded products tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. While that mix means the fund isn’t a “pure spot” product, analysts note it provides robust XRP correlation through multiple layers of exposure.

The XRPR ETF is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This framework governs U.S. investment funds and enforces rules around transparency, conflicts of interest, and investor protections.

REX and Osprey have used the same legal structure in previous products, including the Solana Staking ETF launched in July. This approach marks a shift from earlier XRP ETF proposals, which were largely derivative-based and not structured under the 1940 Act.

The registration displays an effort to align crypto investment products with existing U.S. financial regulations. It also indicates a willingness by issuers to adapt products to meet SEC standards while offering investors exposure to digital assets through a regulated format.

Dogecoin ETF Scheduled for the Same Day

In addition to XRPR, the firms will also launch the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on September 18. This fund mirrors the XRP structure, combining direct holdings with ETF-based exposure.

The Dogecoin ETF had initially been slated for an earlier release but was pushed back. With both products now rolling out on the same date, REX and Osprey are adding to their growing digital asset ETF lineup, joining a wave of regulated investment options arriving on U.S. markets.

Market Impact

Industry analysts, including Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, have confirmed that both XRPR and DOJE are on track for release this Thursday, pending no last-minute SEC hurdles. 

For investors, the launches offer regulated pathways into two of crypto’s most recognizable assets, complementing the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF products already in circulation.

Related: Investors Watch REX-Osprey ETFs as SEC’s 75-Day Window Closes

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/spot-xrp-etf-dogecoin-etf-launch-sept18/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
