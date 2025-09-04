XRP Army Played Key Role in Ripple SEC Lawsuit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple reached a turning point in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP in itself is not a security. Attorney John Deaton, who represented XRP holders through his amicus brief, now affirms that the XRP Army’s collective efforts played a decisive role in shaping this.

John Deaton Highlights Community Impact

In a detailed post on X, Deaton revealed that of the over 2,000 exhibits filed during the case, Judge Torres cited only a few dozen, including XRP Holder Affidavits, his amicus brief, and oral arguments he made in the LBRY case. “Often, people say one person can’t make a difference. I say: one person can inspire many people and together, they can make a difference,” Deaton wrote.

Deaton stressed that Judge Torres’ reliance on the affidavits provided by XRP holders and his amicus contribution directly validated the significance of community-driven advocacy.

“Had she not cited those things, people could legitimately debate whether our efforts made a real difference. But the proof is in the decision itself,” Deaton explained, reinforcing that the XRP Army’s activism was not symbolic but that it materially shaped the legal reasoning.

His remarks add weight to the growing recognition that organized communities can influence the trajectory of landmark crypto cases, pushing back against regulatory overreach.

Notably, the Ripple SEC lawsuit is now in the past. Last month, the U.S. Appeals Court approved both parties’ joint motion to dismiss their respective appeals.

Ripple’s Legal Journey and the SEC Battle

In a recent What’s at Stake podcast, Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, shed light on the company’s broader mission and the challenges of the SEC case. McCrimmon, who joined Ripple in 2018 as its only litigator, now leads the legal team handling disputes and regulatory strategy.

She reiterated Ripple’s goal of building the “internet of value,” where money transfers worldwide are as easy and cheap as sending an email. Using the XRP Ledger, Ripple aims to provide low-cost, instant cross-border payments.

The SEC’s lawsuit, filed in December 2020, alleged that Ripple’s sales of XRP were unregistered securities. Ripple maintained that XRP itself was not a security, a position validated in Judge Torres’ July 2023 ruling.

McCrimmon emphasized that the case’s impact extended beyond Ripple, attracting law students, attorneys, and especially the XRP Army, which tirelessly uncovered SEC speeches and public records supporting Ripple’s “fair notice” defense.

From Courtroom Wins to Market Momentum for XRP

Although Ripple has since reached a settlement with the SEC regarding penalties, the broader implications remain significant. Analysts note that the ruling not only gave clarity for Ripple but also set a precedent for digital assets under regulatory scrutiny.

The XRP Army’s activism will likely be remembered as a cornerstone in the case, demonstrating how grassroots legal involvement can shift the balance in high-stakes financial regulation. Deaton insists that their contributions ensured Judge Torres distinguished between XRP tokens and investment contracts, a nuance that could shape future crypto jurisprudence.

Furthermore, according to Deaton, the persistent advocacy and pressure from retail investors helped sustain Ripple through the lawsuit, a factor now seen as boosting confidence in XRP’s ability to outperform Ethereum.

Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding XRP’s real-world applications, from powering international payments to strengthening financial inclusion. McCrimmon reaffirmed that the mission is unchanged: “to make global money transfers as seamless as sending an email,” with XRP at the heart of that vision.

