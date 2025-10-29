XRP At $1,000 Is Peanuts If Used To Clear US National Debt; Pundit Explains

ExchangeDEX+
A crypto commentator is once again discussing how the United States may use XRP in a key plan. According to his post, XRP could one day reach very high prices and still be small compared to the US national debt. He suggests crypto could one day help solve the country's money problems and tells people to hold four digital assets that he believes are important for the future. He says he has known about these ideas for a long time and is reminding the public again. Crypto Pundit Says XRP At $1,000 Is "Peanuts" For US National Debt The crypto commentator, known as The Real Remi Relief on X, is sharing a NewsMax video about using XRP to help clear the US national debt. In the X post, he simply says that $1,000 per XRP is "peanuts," suggesting he thinks XRP's value could be much higher if this idea becomes reality. The US national debt is enormous, totalling $37.8 trillion, and even at high XRP prices, it would still be small compared to the money the country needs. The Real Remi Relief also says he has talked about this idea before, as he tells his followers to remember what he said back in December 2024. At that time, he said leaders were considering using crypto in a new way and shared all the information he could, though some he couldn't discuss openly. The pundit hints that big decisions may involve XRP in a significant role tied to the US national debt. The crypto commentator believes the public should pay attention because this idea could change how the United States handles its money. He believes that XRP at $1,000 is still cheap if it helps solve the trillion-dollar national debt, and crypto holders should be watching closely to see what happens next. "Just Stack The Fantastic 4," Pundit Advises Holders The Real Remi Relief also tells crypto users to prepare for the future. The crypto pundit strongly suggests that something important is happening behind the scenes, possibly involving XRP and other valuable assets. He calls these assets the "Fantastic 4." These include XRP, XLM, XDC, and HBAR. The post suggests that these four assets will be critical in the future if the United States begins using digital money systems more widely. The pundit repeats that crypto holders should consider these assets now, not later. He also gives safety advice in the X post. He asks holders to store their XRP, XLM, and HBAR in a cold wallet to keep their crypto safe offline. He says people should stack and protect these assets because they may appreciate if the US turns to crypto to address its financial problems. XRP At $1,000 Is Peanuts If Used To Clear US National Debt; Pundit Explains

By: NewsBTC
2025/10/29 23:00
A crypto commentator is once again discussing how the United States may use XRP in a key plan. According to his post, XRP could one day reach very high prices and still be small compared to the US national debt. He suggests crypto could one day help solve the country’s money problems and tells people to hold four digital assets that he believes are important for the future. He says he has known about these ideas for a long time and is reminding the public again.

Crypto Pundit Says XRP At $1,000 Is “Peanuts” For US National Debt

The crypto commentator, known as The Real Remi Relief on X, is sharing a NewsMax video about using XRP to help clear the US national debt. In the X post, he simply says that $1,000 per XRP is “peanuts,” suggesting he thinks XRP’s value could be much higher if this idea becomes reality. The US national debt is enormous, totalling $37.8 trillion, and even at high XRP prices, it would still be small compared to the money the country needs.

The Real Remi Relief also says he has talked about this idea before, as he tells his followers to remember what he said back in December 2024. At that time, he said leaders were considering using crypto in a new way and shared all the information he could, though some he couldn’t discuss openly. The pundit hints that big decisions may involve XRP in a significant role tied to the US national debt.

The crypto commentator believes the public should pay attention because this idea could change how the United States handles its money. He believes that XRP at $1,000 is still cheap if it helps solve the trillion-dollar national debt, and crypto holders should be watching closely to see what happens next.

“Just Stack The Fantastic 4,” Pundit Advises Holders

The Real Remi Relief also tells crypto users to prepare for the future. The crypto pundit strongly suggests that something important is happening behind the scenes, possibly involving XRP and other valuable assets.

He calls these assets the “Fantastic 4.” These include XRP, XLM, XDC, and HBAR. The post suggests that these four assets will be critical in the future if the United States begins using digital money systems more widely. The pundit repeats that crypto holders should consider these assets now, not later.

He also gives safety advice in the X post. He asks holders to store their XRP, XLM, and HBAR in a cold wallet to keep their crypto safe offline. He says people should stack and protect these assets because they may appreciate if the US turns to crypto to address its financial problems.

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com
