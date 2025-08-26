XRP battles the $3 barrier amid institutional selling and triangle squeeze

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 18:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.466-1.87%
Capverse
CAP$0.07056+6.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9119-1.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017392-11.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.15649-2.94%
  • XRP trades near $2.94 amid high volume and cautious accumulation.
  • Institutional selling and regulatory uncertainty pressure the price.
  • A symmetrical triangle hints at a potential breakout or breakdown.

XRP, currently trading at $2.94, is struggling to maintain momentum above $3 amid a mix of institutional selling and cautious accumulation by market participants.

The cryptocurrency has experienced heightened volatility over the past few days, with the 24-hour range fluctuating between $2.85 and $2.97.

Nevertheless, trading volume has remained elevated, reaching approximately $7.18 billion, reflecting active repositioning by both retail and institutional traders.

Institutional selling weighs on price

One of the main factors behind XRP’s recent downturn has been the large-scale offloading by institutional investors.

These sales have contributed to a 1.58% decline from $2.95 to $2.90 in the last 24 hours, underscoring the influence of major holders on market sentiment.

The downward pressure was exacerbated by low on-chain activity, leaving fewer buyers to absorb the selling and amplifying price swings.

Over the past week, however, XRP has gained 3.28%, suggesting that some buyers remain willing to step in at lower levels.

Spot flows show cautious accumulation

Exchange data indicates that market participants are entering positions gradually rather than aggressively selling into the downturn.

According to Coinglass data, the XRP spot netflows are at approximately $12.7 million, suggesting measured accumulation during the pullback.

These modest inflows show that traders are positioning strategically, balancing risk with the potential for a rebound if XRP can reclaim higher levels.

Descending triangle pattern forms signalling a breakout

On the technical front, XRP is compressing within a descending symmetrical triangle, trading between $2.86 support and $3.12 resistance.

Bulls are defending the lower end of this range, while sellers cap price under $3.05.

The triangle pattern, evident on the four-hour and daily charts, suggests that the market is nearing a decision point.

A breakout above $3.12 could send XRP toward $3.25–$3.40, whereas a breach below $2.80 may accelerate losses to $2.74 and even $2.68, aligning with high-volume accumulation nodes.

XRP price outlook

XRP’s near-term trajectory hinges on its ability to navigate the $2.85–$3.05 compression zone.

With a dense cluster of moving averages, including the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, spanning $3.00–$3.05, limiting upward momentum, the stakes remain high for investors seeking to gauge the token’s next move.

Until price decisively closes above these moving averages, rallies are likely to encounter selling pressure.

However, momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain near neutral, reflecting market indecision.

Traders should closely monitor exchange flows, even as they keep an eye on the identified technical levels, as the upcoming sessions could determine whether XRP will extend its summer recovery or fall into deeper consolidation.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/xrp-battles-the-3-barrier-amid-institutional-selling-and-triangle-squeeze/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000305+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Share
A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012106-1.57%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9118-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC

High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US