XRP Below $3, ADA Down 8%, While MAGAX Presale Jumps 10%

XRP slips below $3 and Cardano drops 8% amid market turbulence, but MAGAX presale jumps 10% with 75% of Stage 1 sold and 5% bonus tokens via MAGAXLIVE.

XRP Breaks Below $3 on Whale Sell-Off and Market Weakness

Ripple’s native token XRP has slipped below the $3 mark this week, hitting a critical psychological level. Analysts attribute the decline to heavy sell pressure from large XRP holders—including notable whale activity—and broader market volatility. Futures data shows open interest in XRP has dropped nearly 30%, signaling reduced speculative momentum and elevated caution among traders.

ADA Dives 8% Amid Technical Resistance and Profit-Taking

Cardano (ADA) followed suit, losing about 8% as it dropped from near $1 to around $0.85. The sudden decline reflects both profit-taking after recent gains and broader market unease. Despite upgrades like the upcoming Midnight Network promising long-term value, the current pullback underscores ADA’s sensitivity to short-term sentiment, especially as whale holdings change positions.

MAGAX Presale Defies Market Downturn with a Solid 10% Weekly Gain

Amidst the turbulence, the MAGAX presale continues to outperform, posting a 10% gain in investor interest and demand this week. Just when top altcoins are losing steam, MAGAX is gaining traction—demonstrating its appeal as a resilient alternative in volatile markets.

Why MAGAX Is Turning Heads While Others Retreat

While XRP and ADA struggle to hold ground, MAGAX is attracting attention for the strength of its design. Its deflationary DeFi mechanics reduce supply through transaction burns and reward long-term holders with staking opportunities, creating compound benefits over time.

Beyond tokenomics, MAGAX introduces a Meme-to-Earn model that turns community participation into measurable value by rewarding users through AI-driven engagement tools. Adding another layer of credibility, the project has completed a CertiK audit, giving investors confidence that MAGAX is built on secure and transparent foundations. Together, these elements explain why MAGAX continues to build momentum even as traditional altcoins face heavy sell pressure.

XRP and ADA Stumble While MAGAX Breaks Ahead

The sharp drops in XRP and ADA highlight how vulnerable traditional altcoins can be during corrections, but MAGAX is moving in the opposite direction. With a 10% presale jump this week despite the wider market dip, it’s proving itself as a next-gen Meme-to-Earn + DeFi contender.

Early buyers still have a chance to lock in the lowest entry price before Stage 2 begins — and by using the bonus code MAGAXLIVE, investors can claim 5% extra tokens. For those seeking a high-upside opportunity while the rest of the market cools, the timing to join the MAGAX presale couldn’t be better.

