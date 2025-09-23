XRP Best Performing Asset in Thailand

XRP might be the fourth-ranked cryptocurrency asset by market capitalization, but in Thailand, it occupies the top spot. As per the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report , XRP has emerged as the best-performing asset in the last nine months.

XRP outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum and gold

Notably, XRP has maintained the top spot among other assets since December 2024. In that month, XRP clinched the top spot and displaced Bitcoin, Ethereum and gold to second, third and fourth places, respectively. This emphasizes XRP’s performance in the Asian country.

The asset’s year-to-date performance is a massive 380% increase despite its price dropping below the critical $3 level.

Meanwhile, between August 2045 and August 2025, the SEC report showed that XRP posted an upside of 390% year-on-year. It was able to register this performance in spite of the over 9% decline in value for August 2025.

Interestingly, the asset’s performance is miles ahead of second-placed Bitcoin, which managed 85.10% YoY. Ethereum and gold had 77.73% and 37.73% respectively, YoY.

The report indicated that XRP has gained a lot of traction in Thailand and is a favorite asset among investors in the broader financial space. It signals a shift from traditional assets like gold or stocks, and a rise in crypto acceptance in the region.

Another indication of the growing dominance of crypto assets can be seen in the number of active addresses in XRP.

In the month of August 2025, active addresses grew by 8.44% to 230,000, with retail traders driving the increase as they accounted for 42% of the total trades. Institutional traders, juridical entities and external investors accounted for 21%, 18% and 16%, respectively.

XRP’s price outlook amid Thai momentum

It is worth mentioning is that XRP registered this staggering performance in Thailand, a country where the authorities have placed a ban on most cryptocurrencies as a means of settlement. A few exceptions include Bitcoin payments for tourists and stablecoins like USDT for trading.

XRP, in the meantime, has recorded a 316% increase in payment volume . It reveals that more investors are relying on the asset to execute transactions. This increased adoption might eventually rub off on value and cause a price increase in the near future.