XRP, BNB Whale Wallets Expand 20% — UNI and CRO Named Undervalued Picks by Analysts

By: Coindoo
2025/09/04 03:30
Whale wallets holding XRP and BNB have expanded by close to 20% in recent weeks, suggesting growing confidence from large investors and institutions. On-chain data points to a notable build-up in these holdings, even as broader crypto markets cooled.

At the same time, analysts have spotlighted MAGACOIN FINANCE, Uniswap (UNI) and Cronos (CRO) as three of the most undervalued tokens in the market, with these assets trading at significant discounts to their perceived fair value.

XRP & BNB Whale Accumulation

XRP whales have stepped up accumulation aggressively. Addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP added approximately 340 million tokens in just two weeks, pushing whale-controlled supply above 7.84 billion XRP.

The build-up coincides with a surge in XRP futures activity, where volumes topped $1 billion on CME. Analysts link this rise to anticipation of an exchange-traded fund, coupled with a more favorable regulatory environment around Ripple.

BNB has followed a similar trajectory. Large holders were active shortly after the token set new all-time highs, with some whale wallets adding over 10,000 BNB each.

Historically, such accumulation has preceded strong price trends, and market observers suggest this could point to BNB’s continued leadership into the final quarter of 2025.

Combined with XRP, the whale inflows indicate institutional conviction that both tokens are preparing for their next market leg.

UNI and CRO: Undervalued Picks

Uniswap (UNI) remains one of the most important protocols in decentralized finance, yet its token trades under $1 — levels analysts describe as deeply undervalued.

With the v4 upgrade in progress and multi-chain expansion ahead, price targets for 2025 range between $13 and $19. The sharp discount relative to projected adoption makes UNI a classic high-risk, high-reward play for early movers.

Cronos (CRO) is also gaining traction as analysts highlight its transition from a pure exchange token to a broader Web3 ecosystem asset.

Backed by Crypto.com and bolstered by integrations into incentive programs tied to major social platforms, CRO is increasingly seen as more than just a utility coin. At under $1, many believe it offers an asymmetric entry point, with the possibility of a 700% gain should it revisit its former highs.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Surprise Favorite

While XRP, BNB, UNI, and CRO dominate most analyst reports, a new name is quietly edging into the conversation.

As whales consolidate their holdings in top-tier tokens and analysts continue to identify undervalued plays under $1, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as a surprise favorite. Forecasts suggest it could outpace larger-cap rivals once sentiment turns, drawing attention from both retail investors and early institutional watchers.

What makes MAGACOIN FINANCE notable in this context is not competition with UNI or CRO, but rather its positioning as a high-upside alternative in a market where whales are showing conviction and undervalued assets are being repriced.

Analysts increasingly point to MAGACOIN FINANCE as an early-stage project capable of benefiting from these same dynamics — but with a sharper return profile if adoption scales.

Conclusion — Whale Moves and Undervalued Plays

The past month has shown a decisive shift in market behavior. XRP and BNB whales are expanding their positions, often a precursor to renewed price strength. At the same time, analysts are naming UNI and CRO as undervalued tokens set for major reappraisal.

Layered into this backdrop is MAGACOIN FINANCE, now viewed as a surprise entrant capable of outpacing more established rivals when sentiment flips. Together, these trends show how both whale accumulation and analyst focus are shaping the investment landscape as 2025 unfolds.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP, BNB Whale Wallets Expand 20% — UNI and CRO Named Undervalued Picks by Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.

