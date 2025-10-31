XRP Can’t Break $2.60 Resistance: Frustrated Investors Flee to Digitap ($TAP) Presale

XRP is losing momentum, and whales are starting to exit. After failing to breakout above $3 in early October, XRP has faced numerous rejections and now cannot even break $2.60. Holder frustration is growing, and Digitap ($TAP) has surged past $1.2 million in recent days, igniting rumors that whales are fleeing into this presale.



Digitap offers a cleaner take on the cross-border thesis and is already ranked among the best cryptos to buy now since launching its app. Could this leaner and hungrier banking token outperform XRP in Q4 this year and beyond? Presale inflows say yes, and here is everything investors need to know about Digitap.

Why $2.60 became XRP’s ceiling

Ripple bulls don’t want to hear it, but XRP is trading below the 200-day moving average—one of the most recognized signals of a long-term bearish trend.



It has been making lower highs since July of this year, and the thesis is falling apart in real time as faster, cheaper, stablecoin-centric chains launch, such as Plasma. On top of this, even giants like Western Union are adopting stablecoins.



More than a decade ago, in 2012, XRP promised to revolutionize cross-border payments and global capital corridors. Now in 2025, Ripple, while building an impressive valuation and list of partnerships, still does not process any meaningful volume.



Stablecoin-centric chains are arriving, beating Ripple on cost and finality. Plasma is already live with free USDT transfers, and Tempo, backed by Stripe, is launching soon. Both of these products make it harder for Ripple to defend its valuation, and that is what the chart shows. And funds are flowing to Digitap, a newer expression of the same idea.

Digitap’s Booming Early Presale Success

Presales offer a good way to measure narrative velocity. Investors put their money where their mouths are on what market segment will trend next. The speed at which Digitap crossed $1.2 million in choppy market conditions signals that the banking disruption trade is very much still alive.



But why Digitap? It perfectly mirrors the modern world in many ways—mobile-first—and offers strong tokenomics with value accrual for holders. The factor that has defined the winners in 2025, such as HYPE.

What is Digitap?

Digitap is an onmni-bank which means that it is a money console that treats all balances equally: crypto, fiat, and stablecoins finally live together on a single interface. Under the hood, it has a multi-rail architecture that integrates banking rails for on- and off-ramping and public blockchains for cross-border payments.



The clever part is that users see one clean interface—like a modern Fintech—while the AI routing system chooses the corridor that clears fastest and cheapest—public chain or banking network—when they send a transaction.



This is the same mobile banking experience, but supercharged with crypto rails. Digitap has already issued a Visa card along with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay. Users can tap their phones at the checkout, and the routing engine finds the best price at the point of sale.



Crypto now works in stores globally thanks to the Visa card, cross-border payments go from taking days at average fees of 6.4% to taking minutes at a fee of less than 1%, and thousands of people are signing up daily. Despite being in its presale, Digitap is going after grass-roots adoption first and is positioned as one of the most exciting banking plays of 2025.

$TAP Raises $1.2 Million in Record Time—While Analysts Call it “XRP 2.0”

XRP tried to convince institutions to adopt new rails. Digitap goes after the consumer first, integrating all existing rails as an interoperability layer between crypto and traditional finance. If a new chain launches with cheaper fees for stablecoins transactions, Digitap can incorporate it. All this complexity is abstracted away, with the end user only seeing a money app that works.



50% of all platform profits will be used to support users and the token directly. Half burnt and permanently removed from circulation, and the other distributed to stakers. $TAP currently trades at $0.0268 but will jump to $0.0297 in the next round.



Hailed as ‘XRP 2.0’ and one of the best cryptos to buy now, Digitap is already seeing thousands of sign-ups and could easily become one of 2025’s most disruptive protocols.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.