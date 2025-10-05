XRP Can’t Break $3, But Digitap ($TAP) is on a Clear Path to a 50x Return

Uptober has kicked off in violent fashion, and investors need to strap in. But it is not last cycle’s fastest horses making the big multiples—the best altcoins to buy now are all presales and small caps.



XRP tells the whole story, and despite its legendary history, going from a scrappy outsider to one of the top ten cryptos, forging partnerships with banks and surviving years of regulatory warfare, the price action says it all.



After years of anticipation, XRP still struggles around the three-dollar mark, and the upside that made millionaires is gone. Attention is shifting, and in 2025, it’s all about spotting the projects that accelerate real-world adoption of crypto. And that is where Digitap ($TAP) is stealing the show.

XRP: A Legacy Giant With Diminishing Returns

There’s no denying XRP’s achievements. It fought the SEC, survived, and in many ways emerged stronger. Its technology is solid, its settlement speeds are proven, and it has partnered with dozens of banks. For years, it was marketed as the token that would transform global payments, but years later, who actually uses XRP?

Very few consumers touch XRP in their day-to-day lives, and its role is mostly abstract. Nothing more than a settlement layer in a handful of experiments. It has been a great speculative asset for traders who were early, but that chart looks tired.



XRP has been trending down since December, and trading at $180 billion market cap, it will take an unimaginable amount of capital to turn this ship. XRP is no longer a growth story, and its price speaks of maturity, not momentum. Investors who want 10X multiples this cycle need to look elsewhere.

New Market New Opportunities

In 2021, investors could buy anything, and it would be up the week after. This cycle is different and returns are concentrated. The projects that thrive are those driving real-world adoption, and the success of stablecoins is the clearest signal.

Trillions in value flow through USDC and USDT every year because they are useful. And investors are learning that adoption equals value.

Digitap: The Banking Layer for Everyone

Digitap has already launched a live omni-banking app across iOS, Android, and desktop. The vision is beautifully simple: erase the line between fiat and crypto so that money simply flows where it is needed when the holder wants.

In practice, this means a user can hold pounds, dollars, BTC, or stablecoins in one balance. They can pay a freelancer in Brazil in seconds, send money to family across borders without losing 6 percent in fees, or walk into a café and tap their phone with Apple Pay to spend USDC in the background.



Crypto has finally entered everyday life thanks to Digitap’s multi-rail architecture and Visa-card partnership. It feels simple, but it’s a profound change. For the first time, money behaves like information and works in the increasingly digital-first world.



All transactions are agnostic to the rails they travel on. SWIFT, SEPA, Ethereum, Solana—it doesn’t matter. The app routes transactions through the path that is cheapest and fastest. Users don’t think about rails. They just see money working the way it should in a digital-first century.And this is where Digitap beats XRP. XRP wanted to be the rail. Digitap wants to be the entire banking layer on top, the place where the user actually lives. And this is why it ranks as one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: The 50x Case for Digitap

Analysts are calling Digitap one of the few projects capable of delivering a 50x return from its presale levels. The reasoning is simple. It sits at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi, solving trillion-dollar inefficiencies in global payments. It has a product already live and its tokenomics directly tie adoption to value, with 50% of platform profits used to burn $TAP.



In a Q4 where utility is king, Digitap is outpacing its competition as the standout play. The current price of $TAP, $0.0125, looks criminally undervalued considering Digitap is the world’s first omni-bank. But that price won’t last long, jumping to $0.0159 in several days.



Digitap is one of those rare opportunities where everything aligns: product, timing, and tokenomics. And it could be the trade that defines 2025.

