Vivopower is going all-in on blockchain payrolls and XRP-powered treasury rails, leveraging Confirmo’s stablecoin tech to streamline global payments, slash costs, and eliminate wire delays. Vivopower Taps Confirmo to Power Stablecoin Payroll and Global B2B Payments Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Sept. 18 that it has partnered with Confirmo, a global stablecoin payment […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-centric-vivopower-ignites-blockchain-payroll-revolution-with-confirmo/