XRP Community Contributions Helped Secure Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit Victory

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 18:40
XRP
XRP$2.843-0.41%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01573-7.79%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01941-6.68%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011978-0.38%

TLDR

  • XRP holders played a crucial role in Ripple’s victory against the SEC lawsuit
  • Attorney John Deaton states the “XRP Army” made a provable difference in the case outcome
  • Ripple’s Deputy General Counsel credits the community for finding essential evidence for free
  • Judge Torres cited XRP holder affidavits in her ruling that XRP itself is not a security
  • The case finally ended in August 2025 when both sides agreed to drop their appeals

The crypto community known as the “XRP Army” played a key role in Ripple’s victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to both legal experts and Ripple executives. The lawsuit, which began in 2020 and concluded in August when both sides dropped their appeals, has showcased how organized retail investors can impact major regulatory battles.

Crypto lawyer and advocate John Deaton has been vocal about the importance of XRP holder involvement. “No credible person can argue that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference,” Deaton stated on social media platform X. “We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference.”

Deaton, who represented XRP holders through an amicus brief, pointed to Judge Analisa Torres’ final decision as proof. Of the over 2,000 exhibits filed in the case, the judge specifically cited his amicus brief and XRP holder affidavits in her ruling that XRP itself is not a security.

The lawyer has been a central figure in organizing retail investors to submit testimonies and affidavits. His efforts united thousands of XRP holders who felt their interests weren’t being represented in the SEC’s case against Ripple.

Community Research Efforts

Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, confirmed the value of the community’s work in a recent podcast interview. She explained how XRP holders helped gather evidence supporting Ripple’s fair notice defense.

The community’s research proved invaluable. McCrimmon noted that the work would have cost “thousands of dollars” if done by paid lawyers. Instead, XRP holders voluntarily searched for and shared relevant materials on Twitter.

This collective effort helped Ripple argue that the SEC had not provided fair notice about how securities laws would be applied to cryptocurrencies. The defense proved critical in Judge Torres’ mixed ruling delivered in July 2023.

The court determined that XRP sold on public exchanges did not meet the definition of a security. However, tokens sold to institutional investors were found to be unregistered securities.

The distinction made in the ruling has had far-reaching implications for how digital assets might be regulated. It suggested that cryptocurrencies themselves may not be securities, even if certain sales of them could be.

Market Response to Legal Developments

XRP’s price has seen dramatic movements throughout the legal battle. When Judge Torres delivered her mixed ruling in July 2023, the token’s price jumped 72%, rising from $0.47 to $0.81.

More recently, as both parties abandoned their appeals in August, XRP rallied again amid market speculation. The token reached a peak of $3.35 before pulling back.

Currently, XRP trades at around $2.85, showing a 4% decline in the last 24 hours. The token had established a new all-time high of $3.65 in July.

Ripple continues to expand its business despite the legal challenges. Recently, the company announced plans to purchase Rail, a stablecoin payments platform, for $200 million.

The case has shown how organized retail investors can influence legal outcomes. As Deaton put it, “One person can inspire many people and together, they can make a difference.”

McCrimmon emphasized that Ripple’s mission remains unchanged: building the “internet of value” where money transfers worldwide are as easy and cheap as sending an email. The XRP Ledger continues to be central to Ripple’s goal of providing low-cost, instant cross-border payments.

The SEC lawsuit, which began in December 2020, alleged that Ripple’s sales of XRP constituted unregistered securities offerings. Ripple maintained throughout that XRP itself was not a security, a position that Judge Torres ultimately supported in her ruling.

The case’s resolution marks a major milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, potentially setting precedents for how other digital assets might be viewed under securities law.

The post XRP Community Contributions Helped Secure Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit Victory appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose