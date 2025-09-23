XRP Community Rallies Around Ripple CEO After Wedding Announcement

Garlinghouse’s wedding announcement on X has sparked an outpouring of joy and congratulations from the XRP community.

Traders are now talking about XRP making a run at $4, with some setting their sights between $3.90 and $4.5 as the next big target zone.

Over the years, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has overseen the development of RippleNet, a payments network utilized by banks and financial institutions, the growth of XRP, and the network’s expansion into partnerships worldwide.

Recently, the CEO shared exciting personal news that has the XRP community excited: he got married over the weekend to his partner, Tara. He stated,

Per The Daily Mail, the couple chose the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes as their wedding venue, an opulent French Riviera retreat where suites, adorned in classic French-Victorian style, can command prices of more than €5,100 a night.

The guest list brought a touch of Hollywood glamour, featuring Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin delivered a performance during the celebration.

Brad’s Journey with XRP

The post on X struck a warm chord with many, especially given the tough times Garlinghouse has navigated recently. Notably, he has led Ripple through its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused the company of selling unregistered securities. Under his leadership, Ripple secured partial victories in 2023 when U.S. judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security when it’s sold on public exchanges. This was seen as a milestone for crypto regulation.

The Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit finally came to a close just a month ago, when both sides agreed to drop their appeals in the Second Circuit Court. Each party decided to cover its own costs and fees, putting an end to a case that had dragged on for years.

Through it all, Brad Garlinghouse managed to keep Ripple’s mission on track. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution expanded into more than 50 markets worldwide, from Latin America to the Middle East and across Asia, particularly through its deep ties with SBI Holdings in Japan. The company held investor trust, built new partnerships, and continued to push forward even while under heavy scrutiny.

Adding to this, multiple spot XRP ETF applications are sitting with the SEC for review, with names like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Rex & Osprey, and Volatility Shares all vying to bring XRP into mainstream investment products.

That’s why Garlinghouse’s marriage has resonated so strongly with the XRP community. To many, it feels like a sign of resilience, a reminder that both the man and the company have come through immense challenges and are still moving forward.

Garlinghouse’s post was filled with love from fans and the XRP community, with countless well-wishers celebrating the couple. Some of the individuals who commented include Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA), Ash Crypto, and well-known XRP voices like EGRAG CRYPTO, Crypto Eri, and WrathofKahneman. One lighthearted comment even asked the question on everyone’s mind: “How much XRP does she own?”

XRP once hit an all-time high of $3.84 back in January 2018 and now trades at around $2.86, after climbing an impressive 387% over the past year.

]]>